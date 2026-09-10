وَإِذۡ
قَالَ
مُوسَىٰ
لِقَوۡمِهِۦ
يَٰقَوۡمِ
إِنَّكُمۡ
ظَلَمۡتُمۡ
أَنفُسَكُم
بِٱتِّخَاذِكُمُ
ٱلۡعِجۡلَ
فَتُوبُوٓاْ
إِلَىٰ
بَارِئِكُمۡ
فَٱقۡتُلُوٓاْ
أَنفُسَكُمۡ
ذَٰلِكُمۡ
خَيۡرٞ
لَّكُمۡ
عِندَ
بَارِئِكُمۡ
فَتَابَ
عَلَيۡكُمۡۚ
إِنَّهُۥ
هُوَ
ٱلتَّوَّابُ
ٱلرَّحِيمُ
٥٤
Y [recuerden] cuando Moisés dijo a su pueblo: “¡Oh, pueblo mío! Han sido injustos con ustedes mismos al adorar al becerro. Arrepiéntanse ante su Señor y dense muerte unos a otros[1]. Eso será lo mejor ante su Creador”. Luego Él aceptó su arrepentimiento, porque Él es el Indulgente, el Misericordioso. 1
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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