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Al-Báqara 2:54 واذ قال موسى لقومه يا قوم انكم ظلمتم انفسكم باتخاذكم العجل فتوبوا الى باريكم فاقتلوا انفسكم ذالكم خير لكم عند باريكم فتاب عليكم انه هو التواب الرحيم ٥٤

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وَإِذۡ
قَالَ
مُوسَىٰ
لِقَوۡمِهِۦ
يَٰقَوۡمِ
إِنَّكُمۡ
ظَلَمۡتُمۡ
أَنفُسَكُم
بِٱتِّخَاذِكُمُ
ٱلۡعِجۡلَ
فَتُوبُوٓاْ
إِلَىٰ
بَارِئِكُمۡ
فَٱقۡتُلُوٓاْ
أَنفُسَكُمۡ
ذَٰلِكُمۡ
خَيۡرٞ
لَّكُمۡ
عِندَ
بَارِئِكُمۡ
فَتَابَ
عَلَيۡكُمۡۚ
إِنَّهُۥ
هُوَ
ٱلتَّوَّابُ
ٱلرَّحِيمُ
٥٤
Y [recuerden] cuando Moisés dijo a su pueblo: “¡Oh, pueblo mío! Han sido injustos con ustedes mismos al adorar al becerro. Arrepiéntanse ante su Señor y dense muerte unos a otros[1]. Eso será lo mejor ante su Creador”. Luego Él aceptó su arrepentimiento, porque Él es el Indulgente, el Misericordioso. 1
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Lee Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Children of Israel kill each other in Repentance

This was the repentance required from the Children of Israel for worshipping the calf. Commenting on Allah's statement;

وَإِذْ قَالَ مُوسَى لِقَوْمِهِ يَـقَوْمِ إِنَّكُمْ ظَلَمْتُمْ أَنفُسَكُمْ بِاتِّخَاذِكُمُ الْعِجْلَ

(And (remember) when Musa sai

The Children of Israel kill each other in Repentance

This was the repentance required from the Children of Israel for worshipping the calf. Commenting

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