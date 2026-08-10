Al-An’ám 6:92 وهاذا كتاب انزلناه مبارك مصدق الذي بين يديه ولتنذر ام القرى ومن حولها والذين يومنون بالاخرة يومنون به وهم على صلاتهم يحافظون ٩٢
وَهَٰذَا
كِتَٰبٌ
أَنزَلۡنَٰهُ
مُبَارَكٞ
مُّصَدِّقُ
ٱلَّذِي
بَيۡنَ
يَدَيۡهِ
وَلِتُنذِرَ
أُمَّ
ٱلۡقُرَىٰ
وَمَنۡ
حَوۡلَهَاۚ
وَٱلَّذِينَ
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
بِٱلۡأٓخِرَةِ
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
بِهِۦۖ
وَهُمۡ
عَلَىٰ
صَلَاتِهِمۡ
يُحَافِظُونَ
٩٢
Este es un Libro bendito que he revelado en confirmación de los Libros anteriores, y para que adviertas a la Madre de las Ciudades[1] y a quienes viven en sus alrededores [el resto de la humanidad]. Los que creen en la otra vida creen en él[2] y observan la oración. 1
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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