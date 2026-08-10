Al-An’ám 6:69 وما على الذين يتقون من حسابهم من شيء ولاكن ذكرى لعلهم يتقون ٦٩
وَمَا
عَلَى
ٱلَّذِينَ
يَتَّقُونَ
مِنۡ
حِسَابِهِم
مِّن
شَيۡءٖ
وَلَٰكِن
ذِكۡرَىٰ
لَعَلَّهُمۡ
يَتَّقُونَ
٦٩
A los que tienen temor de Dios no les corresponde pedirles cuentas [a quienes se burlan] por lo que hacen, pero sí exhortarlos [llamándolos a la reflexión] para que tengan temor de Dios.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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وَكَذَّبَ بِهِ
(But have denied it) denied the Qur'an, guidance and clear explanati…