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Al-An’ám 6:69 وما على الذين يتقون من حسابهم من شيء ولاكن ذكرى لعلهم يتقون ٦٩

6:69
وَمَا
عَلَى
ٱلَّذِينَ
يَتَّقُونَ
مِنۡ
حِسَابِهِم
مِّن
شَيۡءٖ
وَلَٰكِن
ذِكۡرَىٰ
لَعَلَّهُمۡ
يَتَّقُونَ
٦٩
A los que tienen temor de Dios no les corresponde pedirles cuentas [a quienes se burlan] por lo que hacen, pero sí exhortarlos [llamándolos a la reflexión] para que tengan temor de Dios.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Invitation to the Truth is Guidance Without Coercion

Allah said,

وَكَذَّبَ بِهِ

(But have denied it) denied the Qur'an, guidance and clear explanation that you (O Muhammad ) have brought them,

قَوْمُكَ

(your people) meaning, Quraysh,

وَهُوَ الْحَقُّ

(though it is the truth.) beyond which there is n

The Invitation to the Truth is Guidance Without Coercion

Allah said,

وَكَذَّبَ بِهِ

(But have denied it) denied the Qur'an, guidance and clear explanati

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