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Taha
80
20:80
يا بني اسراييل قد انجيناكم من عدوكم وواعدناكم جانب الطور الايمن ونزلنا عليكم المن والسلوى ٨٠
يَـٰبَنِىٓ إِسْرَٰٓءِيلَ قَدْ أَنجَيْنَـٰكُم مِّنْ عَدُوِّكُمْ وَوَٰعَدْنَـٰكُمْ جَانِبَ ٱلطُّورِ ٱلْأَيْمَنَ وَنَزَّلْنَا عَلَيْكُمُ ٱلْمَنَّ وَٱلسَّلْوَىٰ ٨٠
يَٰبَنِيٓ
إِسۡرَٰٓءِيلَ
قَدۡ
أَنجَيۡنَٰكُم
مِّنۡ
عَدُوِّكُمۡ
وَوَٰعَدۡنَٰكُمۡ
جَانِبَ
ٱلطُّورِ
ٱلۡأَيۡمَنَ
وَنَزَّلۡنَا
عَلَيۡكُمُ
ٱلۡمَنَّ
وَٱلسَّلۡوَىٰ
٨٠
O Children of Israel! We saved you from your enemy, and made an appointment with you
1
on the right side of Mount Ṭûr, and sent down to you manna and quails,
2
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