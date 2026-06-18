Sign in
Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Qalam
42
68:42
يوم يكشف عن ساق ويدعون الى السجود فلا يستطيعون ٤٢
يَوْمَ يُكْشَفُ عَن سَاقٍۢ وَيُدْعَوْنَ إِلَى ٱلسُّجُودِ فَلَا يَسْتَطِيعُونَ ٤٢
ﳧ
ﳨ
ﳩ
ﳪ
ﳫ
ﳬ
ﳭ
ﳮ
ﳯ
ﳰ
˹Beware of˺ the Day the Shin ˹of Allah˺ will be bared,
1
and the wicked will be asked to prostrate, but they will not be able to do so,
Tafsirs
Layers
Lessons
Reflections
Answers
Qira'at
Hadith
Aa
Reflect