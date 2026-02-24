Sign in
Ash-Shams
2
91:2
والقمر اذا تلاها ٢
وَٱلْقَمَرِ إِذَا تَلَىٰهَا ٢
وَٱلۡقَمَرِ
إِذَا
تَلَىٰهَا
٢
and the moon as it follows it,
1
Tafsirs
Layers
Lessons
Reflections
Answers
Qiraat
Hadith
العربية
Dr. Abdullah Muhammad Abu Bakr and Sheikh Nasir Khamis
Na kwa mwezi unapolifuata wakati wa kucha na kutwa.
