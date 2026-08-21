(Is he then, who will confront with his face the awful torment on the Day of Resurrection) he will be rebuked and he and the evildoers like him will be told:
(Taste what you used to earn!) `Is this like the one who comes secure on the Day of Resurrection' as Allah says:
(Is he who walks prone on his face, more rightly guided, or he who walks upright on the straight way) (67:22);
(The Day they will be dragged on their faces into the Fire (it will be said to them): "Taste you the touch of Hell!") (54:48), and
(Is he who is cast into the Fire better or he who comes secure on the Day of Resurrection) (41:40) In each of these Ayat, it was sufficient to refer to one of the two groups.
(Those before them denied, and so the torment came on them from directions they perceived not.) means, the previous generations who denied the Messengers were destroyed by Allah for their sins. And none had they to protect them from Allah.
(So Allah made them to taste the disgrace in the present life,) means, by means of the punishment and revenge which He sent down upon them, and the rejoicing of the believers for what happened to them. So, let those who are addressed beware, for they have rejected the noblest of the Messengers and the Seal of the Prophets . And what Allah has promised them of severe punishment in the Hereafter is worse than whatever befell them in this world. Allah says:
(but greater is the torment of the Hereafter if they only knew!)