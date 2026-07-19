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Ar-Rum
৫৪
৩০:৫৪
۞ الله الذي خلقكم من ضعف ثم جعل من بعد ضعف قوة ثم جعل من بعد قوة ضعفا وشيبة يخلق ما يشاء وهو العليم القدير ٥٤
۞ ٱللَّهُ ٱلَّذِى خَلَقَكُم مِّن ضَعْفٍۢ ثُمَّ جَعَلَ مِنۢ بَعْدِ ضَعْفٍۢ قُوَّةًۭ ثُمَّ جَعَلَ مِنۢ بَعْدِ قُوَّةٍۢ ضَعْفًۭا وَشَيْبَةًۭ ۚ يَخْلُقُ مَا يَشَآءُ ۖ وَهُوَ ٱلْعَلِيمُ ٱلْقَدِيرُ ٥٤
اَللّٰهُ
الَّذِیْ
خَلَقَكُمْ
مِّنْ
ضُؔعْفٍ
ثُمَّ
جَعَلَ
مِنْ
بَعْدِ
ضُؔعْفٍ
قُوَّةً
ثُمَّ
جَعَلَ
مِنْ
بَعْدِ
قُوَّةٍ
ضُؔعْفًا
وَّشَیْبَةً ؕ
یَخْلُقُ
مَا
یَشَآءُ ۚ
وَهُوَ
الْعَلِیْمُ
الْقَدِیْرُ
۟
তিনি আল্লাহ যিনি তোমাদেরকে (অসহায়) দুর্বল অবস্থায় সৃষ্টি করেছেন, দুর্বলতার পর দিয়েছেন শক্তি, শক্তির পর আবার দিয়েছেন দুর্বলতা ও বার্ধক্য। তিনি যা ইচ্ছে করেন সৃষ্টি করেন। তিনি সর্বশ্রেষ্ঠ জ্ঞানী, সবচেয়ে শক্তিধর।
তাফসির
ধাপ বা পর্যায়সমূহ
পাঠ
প্রতিফলন
উত্তর
কিরাত
হাদিস
Aa
প্রতিফলিত করা
প্রতিফলন Quran.com-এর মতামতের প্রতিনিধিত্ব করে না এবং প্রেক্ষাপটের বাইরে নেওয়া উচিত নয়
Kulsum Maniar
ফলো করুন
১৪ সপ্তাহ আগে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ৩০:৫৪
Quick reflection:
#weakness
#crying
#need
Allah ﷻ reminds us often about our weakness. The time when we were nothing but a baby, tiny and incapable of doing anything except crying. It makes me wonder... why were we made this way?
Every animal in the animal kingdom has at least some capabilities and strengths even when they are newly born. Foals can stand upright. Baby fish can swim and search for their own food. Not many crea...
আরো দেখুন
১২
০
Marjan
ফলো করুন
১৮ সপ্তাহ আগে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ৩০:৫৪
In Surah Ar-Rum, Ayah 54, Allah describes the trajectory of our lives through a lens of fluctuating strength:
"Allah is He Who created you in weakness, then gave you strength after weakness, then after strength gave you weakness and grey hair..."
When reflecting on this, it becomes clear that our lives are divinely divided into three distinct stages: childhood, adulthood, and the elderly years.
1. Childhood: in our first third, we are defined b...
আরো দেখুন
৭
০
Parveen Ahmed
ফলো করুন
২ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ৩০:৫৪
Bismillah
Scared of old age?
Now a days old age homes are popping up.We are hearing many cases of Alzheimer’s and some are scared too. May Allah keep us all in afiya Āmēn
If we are habitually in the habit of reciting morning and evening duas or duas after salah then we are seeking Allah’s protection from senile old age . سبحان الله
There is always a solution in our Deen even before we anticipate the problem. That's why we need to stick to ...
আরো দেখুন
১১
৩
Mohannad Hakeem
ফলো করুন
২ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ৩০:৫৪
Day 21, Answer 21,
#AyahLookup
Challenge
(Question was posted here:
https://quranreflect.com/posts/23640#comments
)
We are Weak!
Sorry if this statement hurts our ego!
Sorry if this goes against whatever motivational quote we may have read in a self-help industry,
Sorry if this shakes our self-confidence (Hint: in Islam we are taught to honor ourselves, but only have confidence and trust in Allah! so there is nothing in ourselves to be con...
আরো দেখুন
৩
০
রিফ্লেকশন কমিউনিটি অন্বেষণ করুন
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