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Al-Baqarah
৫৩
২:৫৩
واذ اتينا موسى الكتاب والفرقان لعلكم تهتدون ٥٣
وَإِذْ ءَاتَيْنَا مُوسَى ٱلْكِتَـٰبَ وَٱلْفُرْقَانَ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَهْتَدُونَ ٥٣
وَاِذْ
اٰتَیْنَا
مُوْسَی
الْكِتٰبَ
وَالْفُرْقَانَ
لَعَلَّكُمْ
تَهْتَدُوْنَ
۟
স্মরণ কর, যখন আমি মূসাকে কিতাব ও ফুরকান দিয়েছিলাম, যাতে তোমরা সৎপথ অবলম্বন কর।
তাফসির
ধাপ বা পর্যায়সমূহ
পাঠ
প্রতিফলন
উত্তর
কিরাত
হাদিস
Aa
প্রতিফলিত করা
প্রতিফলন Quran.com-এর মতামতের প্রতিনিধিত্ব করে না এবং প্রেক্ষাপটের বাইরে নেওয়া উচিত নয়
Khalid Bashir
ফলো করুন
৬ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ৩৭:১১৭, ৭:১৪৫, ৫:৪৬, ১১:১৭, ২৮:৪৩, ৩২:২৩, ২:৫৩, ৪০:৫৩-৫৪, ৬:১৫৪, ৫:৪৩-৪৪, ৬:৯১, ৪৬:১২
The Qur'an is a book that describes itself. There is no other book that I have read or know of that describes itself in a manner with which the Qur'an speaks of its own uniqueness and eloquence. What is even more remarkable is that the Qur'an speaks of yet another glorious book in equally magnanimous and beautiful praiseful attributes—the Torah.
Some of these descriptions of the Torah in the Quran are listed here:
al-Furqan: Discerner/Distingu...
আরো দেখুন
৬
০
Eman Fatima
ফলো করুন
১১ সপ্তাহ আগে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:৪৭-৫৪
Today I watched the TV series for so long, from morning to Duhr time. I was feeling guilty, but I let the feeling go and was regretting it later that I had wasted my time and it's not going to work for me in akhirah, so....,i opened the Quran, and started reading from where I left [Surah Baqarah: 47]. Allah says, "O Bani Israel, remember My blessings on you," and I felt that Allah was saying this to me, "Eman, remember the blessings of your Lord...
আরো দেখুন
২৪
৪
ekaterina myachina
ফলো করুন
১২ সপ্তাহ আগে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:৫৩-৫৪
What Is Returned To
Reading Surah Al-Baqarah (2:53–54) through the Hadith
There are moments when you begin to feel the weight of what you know was not right—
when something from the past settles more heavily than before,
and you recognize it as your own.
And in such moments,
what does it mean to return?
وَإِذْ ءَاتَيْنَا مُوسَى ٱلْكِتَـٰبَ وَٱلْفُرْقَانَ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَهْتَدُونَ
“And [recall] when We gave Musa the Scripture and the criterion tha...
আরো দেখুন
২
০
Omodara Jellilah Adediran
ফলো করুন
২ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:৪৯-৫৪
Bismillahi Rahmani Raheem
Going though these verses and reflecting on how many times the children of Israel had to be reminded of the favours of God upon them struck something in me. Why would we have these written and so detailed in the Qur'an if not to serve as a reminder and warning for us too. I applied this to my life and thought about all the things that God has done for me that I've forgotten,all the times He saved me,all the times He ga...
আরো দেখুন
১৪
৪
রিফ্লেকশন কমিউনিটি অন্বেষণ করুন
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