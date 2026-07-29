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Al-Baqarah
২৬
২:২৬
۞ ان الله لا يستحيي ان يضرب مثلا ما بعوضة فما فوقها فاما الذين امنوا فيعلمون انه الحق من ربهم واما الذين كفروا فيقولون ماذا اراد الله بهاذا مثلا يضل به كثيرا ويهدي به كثيرا وما يضل به الا الفاسقين ٢٦
۞ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ لَا يَسْتَحْىِۦٓ أَن يَضْرِبَ مَثَلًۭا مَّا بَعُوضَةًۭ فَمَا فَوْقَهَا ۚ فَأَمَّا ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ فَيَعْلَمُونَ أَنَّهُ ٱلْحَقُّ مِن رَّبِّهِمْ ۖ وَأَمَّا ٱلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا۟ فَيَقُولُونَ مَاذَآ أَرَادَ ٱللَّهُ بِهَـٰذَا مَثَلًۭا ۘ يُضِلُّ بِهِۦ كَثِيرًۭا وَيَهْدِى بِهِۦ كَثِيرًۭا ۚ وَمَا يُضِلُّ بِهِۦٓ إِلَّا ٱلْفَـٰسِقِينَ ٢٦
اِنَّ
اللّٰهَ
لَا
یَسْتَحْیٖۤ
اَنْ
یَّضْرِبَ
مَثَلًا
مَّا
بَعُوْضَةً
فَمَا
فَوْقَهَا ؕ
فَاَمَّا
الَّذِیْنَ
اٰمَنُوْا
فَیَعْلَمُوْنَ
اَنَّهُ
الْحَقُّ
مِنْ
رَّبِّهِمْ ۚ
وَاَمَّا
الَّذِیْنَ
كَفَرُوْا
فَیَقُوْلُوْنَ
مَاذَاۤ
اَرَادَ
اللّٰهُ
بِهٰذَا
مَثَلًا ۘ
یُضِلُّ
بِهٖ
كَثِیْرًا ۙ
وَّیَهْدِیْ
بِهٖ
كَثِیْرًا ؕ
وَمَا
یُضِلُّ
بِهٖۤ
اِلَّا
الْفٰسِقِیْنَ
۟ۙ
নিশ্চয় আল্লাহতো মশা অথবা তার চেয়েও ক্ষুদ্র কোন বস্তুর উদাহরণ দিতে লজ্জাবোধ করেন না; অতএব যারা ঈমানদার তারা জানে যে, এ সত্য তাদের প্রতিপালকের নিকট থেকে এসেছে, কিন্তু যারা অবিশ্বাসী তারা বলে যে, আল্লাহ কী উদ্দেশ্যে এ উদাহরণ পেশ করেছেন? (আসল ব্যাপার হল) তিনি এর দ্বারা অনেককেই বিভ্রান্ত করেন, আবার অনেককেই সৎপথে পরিচালিত করেন। বস্তুতঃ তিনি ফাসিকদের ছাড়া আর কাউকেও বিভ্রান্ত করেন না।
তাফসির
ধাপ বা পর্যায়সমূহ
পাঠ
প্রতিফলন
উত্তর
কিরাত
হাদিস
Aa
প্রতিফলিত করা
প্রতিফলন Quran.com-এর মতামতের প্রতিনিধিত্ব করে না এবং প্রেক্ষাপটের বাইরে নেওয়া উচিত নয়
Salihu Abba
ফলো করুন
২ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ১৭:৪৪, ২:২৬, ২:১৬৪, ৩৪:১০, ৫৫:২৯
An analogy to appreciate and Comprehend the Glorification and Praises of All creation Toward Allah other than Mankind !
When you deeply reflect upon the Quran, many profound realities are unveiled—truths that may seem obvious once discovered, yet remain hidden to those who do not engage with it. One recurring theme in the Quran is the use of examples and analogies. These are powerful tools for bridging the gap between different levels of underst...
আরো দেখুন
২৫
৫
Lulu Fakhriyah
ফলো করুন
২ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:২৬
This verse reminds me to 55:2. I am a teacher and I always use Ar-Rahman as a stepping stone to understand how incredible Allah is as 'a teacher'. Every single word He uses to persuade and to challenge human beings to think is overwhelmingly impressive. Looking at 2:26, to me it shows how amazing He is as a teacher. In the Quran, I find Allah always presents parables that are familiar, we can simply find it in our everyday life, that are easy to ...
আরো দেখুন
১৭
৯
A Siddiqui
ফলো করুন
৪ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:২৬
Oh Allah, had it not been for your Mercy and Guidance, my entire life would been spent like the people in the 2nd group mentioned in this ayah. I would have remained confused and misguided, always questioning every little matter.
Thank you, Allah, for giving us a world full of signs and guiding us to recognize the Truth.
Whether it is an ayah in the Quran or an ayah in the Universe, whether it is a mountain, the moon, a mosquito, or a mysterio...
আরো দেখুন
৪৭
১১
Mariam Awais
ফলো করুন
৫ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২২:৭৩, ২:২৬
Initially when I entered the fold of Islam years back by the grace of Allaah ;as and when I started reading different translations of Qur'an , I remember the first of the examples I came across was that of a fly mentioned in aayah 73 of Surah Al Hajj .. So I used to initiate these discussions with family to begin with ; giving this profound example ; every time amazed at the fact that Allaah used the example of something as small as a mosquito ...
আরো দেখুন
৯
১
ekaterina myachina
ফলো করুন
১৪ সপ্তাহ আগে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:২৫-২৭
A Promise, A Test, A Consequence
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:25-27) through the Hadith
There is a quiet sequence in these ayahs.
You are first shown where you are being led… (2:25 - a promise)
then how people respond along the way… (2:26 - a test)
and finally what that response becomes over time. (2:27 - a consequence)
It begins by opening something ahead of you — not fear this time, but promise:
وَبَشِّرِ الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا وَعَمِلُوا الصَّالِحَ...
আরো দেখুন
৪
০
রিফ্লেকশন কমিউনিটি অন্বেষণ করুন
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