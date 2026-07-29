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Al-Baqarah
২৫৫
২:২৫৫
الله لا الاه الا هو الحي القيوم لا تاخذه سنة ولا نوم له ما في السماوات وما في الارض من ذا الذي يشفع عنده الا باذنه يعلم ما بين ايديهم وما خلفهم ولا يحيطون بشيء من علمه الا بما شاء وسع كرسيه السماوات والارض ولا ييوده حفظهما وهو العلي العظيم ٢٥٥
ٱللَّهُ لَآ إِلَـٰهَ إِلَّا هُوَ ٱلْحَىُّ ٱلْقَيُّومُ ۚ لَا تَأْخُذُهُۥ سِنَةٌۭ وَلَا نَوْمٌۭ ۚ لَّهُۥ مَا فِى ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَمَا فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ ۗ مَن ذَا ٱلَّذِى يَشْفَعُ عِندَهُۥٓ إِلَّا بِإِذْنِهِۦ ۚ يَعْلَمُ مَا بَيْنَ أَيْدِيهِمْ وَمَا خَلْفَهُمْ ۖ وَلَا يُحِيطُونَ بِشَىْءٍۢ مِّنْ عِلْمِهِۦٓ إِلَّا بِمَا شَآءَ ۚ وَسِعَ كُرْسِيُّهُ ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضَ ۖ وَلَا يَـُٔودُهُۥ حِفْظُهُمَا ۚ وَهُوَ ٱلْعَلِىُّ ٱلْعَظِيمُ ٢٥٥
اَللّٰهُ
لَاۤ
اِلٰهَ
اِلَّا
هُوَ ۚ
اَلْحَیُّ
الْقَیُّوْمُ ۚ۬
لَا
تَاْخُذُهٗ
سِنَةٌ
وَّلَا
نَوْمٌ ؕ
لَهٗ
مَا
فِی
السَّمٰوٰتِ
وَمَا
فِی
الْاَرْضِ ؕ
مَنْ
ذَا
الَّذِیْ
یَشْفَعُ
عِنْدَهٗۤ
اِلَّا
بِاِذْنِهٖ ؕ
یَعْلَمُ
مَا
بَیْنَ
اَیْدِیْهِمْ
وَمَا
خَلْفَهُمْ ۚ
وَلَا
یُحِیْطُوْنَ
بِشَیْءٍ
مِّنْ
عِلْمِهٖۤ
اِلَّا
بِمَا
شَآءَ ۚ
وَسِعَ
كُرْسِیُّهُ
السَّمٰوٰتِ
وَالْاَرْضَ ۚ
وَلَا
یَـُٔوْدُهٗ
حِفْظُهُمَا ۚ
وَهُوَ
الْعَلِیُّ
الْعَظِیْمُ
۟
আল্লাহ, তিনি ছাড়া সত্যিকারের কোন উপাস্য নেই, তিনি চিরঞ্জীব, সর্বদা রক্ষণাবেক্ষণকারী। তাঁকে তন্দ্রা ও নিদ্রা স্পর্শ করে না। আকাশমন্ডলে ও ভূমন্ডলে যা কিছু আছে, তাঁরই। কে সেই ব্যক্তি যে তাঁর অনুমতি ছাড়া তাঁর নিকট সুপারিশ করে? তিনি লোকদের সমুদয় প্রকাশ্য ও অপ্রকাশ্য অবস্থা জানেন। পক্ষান্তরে মানুষ তাঁর জ্ঞানের কোনকিছুই আয়ত্ত করতে সক্ষম নয়, তিনি যে পরিমাণ ইচ্ছে করেন সেটুকু ছাড়া। তাঁর কুরসী আকাশ ও পৃথিবী পরিবেষ্টন করে আছে এবং এ দু’য়ের রক্ষণাবেক্ষণ তাঁকে ক্লান্ত করে না, তিনি উচ্চ মর্যাদাশীল, মহান।
তাফসির
ধাপ বা পর্যায়সমূহ
পাঠ
প্রতিফলন
উত্তর
কিরাত
হাদিস
Aa
প্রতিফলিত করা
প্রতিফলন Quran.com-এর মতামতের প্রতিনিধিত্ব করে না এবং প্রেক্ষাপটের বাইরে নেওয়া উচিত নয়
R. Ebied
ফলো করুন
৩১ সপ্তাহ আগে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ৩৯:৬১-৬৭, ৩৯:৩৬-৩৯, ২:২৫৫
We may think for a moment our loss is too great for Al Jabbar to mend,
We may think for a moment our grief is too great for Al Latif to heal,
We may think for a moment our trials are too great for Al Qawiy Al Mateen to help us overcome,
We may think for a moment our need is too great for Al Razzaq Al Kareem to meet,
Exalted is He above any of our limited perspectives,
Subhanah to Him belongs The Kingdoms of the Heavens and the Earth, and al...
আরো দেখুন
২২
০
Khalisa M.
ফলো করুন
৫১ সপ্তাহ আগে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:২৫৫, ৮২:৬, ৪:৭৯, ২৫:২০, ২২:৩৮, ৪:৩৪
When I came across this verse in the Qur’an, I stopped reading it for a while.
'finally, beat them (lightly)' (4:34)
At the time, I had recently taken my shahadah in July 2023. And although I had read the Qur’an once before while still researching Islam, this time was different. Just a month before becoming Muslim, I had experienced a DV incident that left me with panic attacks and flashbacks. So when I read this ayah, this time it felt too clos...
আরো দেখুন
৫৭
১২
A ARY
ফলো করুন
গত বছর
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:২৫৫, ৯৬:৪-৫
'No one can grasp any of His knowledge- except what He wills (to reveal).'
I find that this ayah echoes deeply with verses 96:4–5:
'Who taught by the pen – taught humanity what they knew not.'
Sometimes, we forget. We can become just a bit too proud of the knowledge we acquire and carry, feeling as though it’s entirely from our own effort. We credit our sleepless nights, our revisions, our sacrifices, our ability to understand what we learn a...
আরো দেখুন
৩২
১৪
Tulayhah Tafsir Translations
ফলো করুন
গত বছর
·
রেফারেন্সিং
সূরা ১১১, ১১২ এবং আয়াহ ২:২৫৫
In one of his books, ibn al-Qayyim wrote:
[ومعلوم ان كلامه والذي يثنى ان كلامه الذي يثني على نفسه به واوصافه وتوحيده افضل من كلامه الذي يذم به اعداءه ويذكر اوصافهم. ولهذا كانت سورة الاخلاص افضل من في سورة تبت وكانت تعدل ثلث القرآن دونها وكانت اية الكرسي افضل اية في القرآن]
It is well-known that Allah's Speech in which He extols Himself, His Attributes and His sole right to be worshiped is better than His Speech in which He criticizes His enemie...
আরো দেখুন
৭
১
Guidance Seeker
ফলো করুন
গত বছর
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:২৫৫
As I grew up my mom taught me to always read Ayat ul Kursi before leaving home, before going to bed and at any time I felt scared or vulnerable as it will protect me from all evils.
I believed her and the words of Allah hence I followed but never questioned why only Ayat ul Kursi why not any other surah for protection?
Now after all these years when Allah has Alhamdulillah blessed me with curiosity to know about His message and provided me with...
আরো দেখুন
১৩
২
Medina Kandil
ফলো করুন
গত বছর
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২৫:৫৮, ২:২৫৫
In reflecting on this ayah, I visualize the sense of tawakul we have in being fully in Allah’s hands like being flown in a plane and trusting the pilot (and Allah is above all examples).
This ayah seems to conjure a feeling of comfort from so many different directions. He knows what is before us and what is behind us. His seat encompasses what is above us and what is below us (heavens and the earth). He is in full control and never needs to rel...
আরো দেখুন
১৩
২
Faiza Khan
ফলো করুন
গত বছর
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:২৫৫
Every night when I read AyatulKursi, these two powerful attributes of ALLAH s.w.t truly amaze me and bring peace to my heart. that:
The one who 'never sleeps and never tires', the one who is above all weakness and imperfection...
how could He ever leave you alone, especially when weakness overcomes you? When you sleep, when you are exhausted, when your heart silently cries, when hardship surrounds you....
He is there. He protects you, helps you...
আরো দেখুন
১৭
৭
Rabi'a Brown
ফলো করুন
গত বছর
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:২৫৫
Each time I encounter this ayah I am struck by the stark contrast between the scope of what we as humans are capable of with the boundless power of our Rabb and the scope of His worlds. And the care which He refers to in this ayah includes us as believers along with the rest of His creation.
#ReflectionRetreat
#AlHayy
#AlQayyum
#Tawhid
#Oneness
#Wahid
#AlWadud
#Love
#Creation
১২
২
Hammad Fahim
ফলো করুন
গত বছর
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:২৫৫
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats this Saturday 21st June 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/5lenses
2...
আরো দেখুন
১৫
৪
Khalisa M.
ফলো করুন
গত বছর
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:২১৬, ২:২৫৫, ২০:১১৪, ২:৩২
I have a coffee mug from a few years ago that says, 'I may be wrong, but I doubt it.'
Ooooh, how things have changed since then. If I could rewrite it now, it would say, 'I may be wrong, please correct me.'
Alhamdulillah for the ability not only to learn but to be open to mistakes and growth.
The moment you assume you know everything, you shut the door to learning.
You stop being a student.
But when it comes to Islam, we are all lifelong lea...
আরো দেখুন
১৯
৪
রিফ্লেকশন কমিউনিটি অন্বেষণ করুন
আগের আয়াত
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