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Al-Baqarah
১৯১
২:১৯১
واقتلوهم حيث ثقفتموهم واخرجوهم من حيث اخرجوكم والفتنة اشد من القتل ولا تقاتلوهم عند المسجد الحرام حتى يقاتلوكم فيه فان قاتلوكم فاقتلوهم كذالك جزاء الكافرين ١٩١
وَٱقْتُلُوهُمْ حَيْثُ ثَقِفْتُمُوهُمْ وَأَخْرِجُوهُم مِّنْ حَيْثُ أَخْرَجُوكُمْ ۚ وَٱلْفِتْنَةُ أَشَدُّ مِنَ ٱلْقَتْلِ ۚ وَلَا تُقَـٰتِلُوهُمْ عِندَ ٱلْمَسْجِدِ ٱلْحَرَامِ حَتَّىٰ يُقَـٰتِلُوكُمْ فِيهِ ۖ فَإِن قَـٰتَلُوكُمْ فَٱقْتُلُوهُمْ ۗ كَذَٰلِكَ جَزَآءُ ٱلْكَـٰفِرِينَ ١٩١
وَاقْتُلُوْهُمْ
حَیْثُ
ثَقِفْتُمُوْهُمْ
وَاَخْرِجُوْهُمْ
مِّنْ
حَیْثُ
اَخْرَجُوْكُمْ
وَالْفِتْنَةُ
اَشَدُّ
مِنَ
الْقَتْلِ ۚ
وَلَا
تُقٰتِلُوْهُمْ
عِنْدَ
الْمَسْجِدِ
الْحَرَامِ
حَتّٰی
یُقٰتِلُوْكُمْ
فِیْهِ ۚ
فَاِنْ
قٰتَلُوْكُمْ
فَاقْتُلُوْهُمْ ؕ
كَذٰلِكَ
جَزَآءُ
الْكٰفِرِیْنَ
۟
তাদেরকে যেখানেই পাও হত্যা কর এবং তাদেরকে বের করে দাও যেখান থেকে তারা তোমাদেরকে বের করে দিয়েছে। বস্তুতঃ ফিতনা হত্যার চেয়েও গুরুতর। তোমরা মাসজিদে হারামের নিকট তাদের সাথে যুদ্ধ করো না, যে পর্যন্ত তারা তোমাদের সাথে সেখানে যুদ্ধ না করে, কিন্তু যদি তারা তোমাদের সাথে যুদ্ধ করে, তবে তোমরাও তাদের হত্যা কর, এটাই কাফিরদের প্রতিদান।
তাফসির
ধাপ বা পর্যায়সমূহ
পাঠ
প্রতিফলন
উত্তর
কিরাত
হাদিস
Aa
প্রতিফলিত করা
প্রতিফলন Quran.com-এর মতামতের প্রতিনিধিত্ব করে না এবং প্রেক্ষাপটের বাইরে নেওয়া উচিত নয়
Razia Zahra
ফলো করুন
২ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:১৯১
In the Name of Allah the Most Merciful, the Especially Merciful,
If any ideology finds killing a victory then it is flawed. If the ideology believes killing in self-defence and to stop persecution then it is just and intends to preserve its existence.
The Quraysh were not killed because of their ideology but because they were killing the Muslims.
When a wrong is a wrong we must condemn the wrong. May Allah make us people who stand for truth a...
আরো দেখুন
১৯
৩
Adil Saiyed
ফলো করুন
৩ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ৫:৩২, ২:১৯১, ২:২১৭
وَٱلْفِتْنَةُ أَكْبَرُ مِنَ ٱلْقَتْلِ - Surah Baqarah - Says that Fitnah (i.e. to put to test, opression, torment, torture, trial, persecution etc.) is greater than Killing.
And Surah Maidah says, that, - Whoever takes a life is like if they killed all of humanity.
Now on this simple match we can easily draw conclusion that spreading fitna is heavy thing and we should be watchful on our daily interactions even with spouse, children and others ...
আরো দেখুন
৭
২
রিফ্লেকশন কমিউনিটি অন্বেষণ করুন
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