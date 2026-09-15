Ma'arif al-Qur'an তাফসীর: Al-Anbiya আয়াহ 88

The prayer of Yunus (علیہ السلام) is invoked by all people at all times and for all their needs وَكَذَٰلِكَ نُنجِي الْمُؤْمِنِينَ (And this is how We rescue the believers - 21:88.) That is, just as We released Yunus (علیہ السلام) from his misery and distress, so do We deliver other believers (مُؤْمِنِينَ ) when they turn towards Us repenting their sins sincerely. According to a hadith of the Holy Prophet ﷺ if a Muslim prays to Allah Ta` a1a for the grant of a wish in the words used by Yunus (علیہ السلام) when he was in the stomach of the fish i.e. لَّا إِلَٰهَ إِلَّا أَنتَ سُبْحَانَكَ إِنِّي كُنتُ مِنَ الظَّالِمِينَ (21:87) He would accept his prayer and grant his wish. (Ahmad, Tirmidhi, Mahari)