In the second verse (83), Allah Ta` ala has said that the triumph of Sayyidna Ibrahim (علیہ السلام) in his debate against his people and in which he had silenced them was a blessing of Allah alone for He gave him a sound theory to propound and glowing arguments to employ. Let no one wax proud about his or her intelligence and understanding or art of discourse and power of oration as self-sufficient. Nothing crosses the barrier of possibility without the support and help of Allah Ta` ala. Bland human reason is not enough to comprehend realities. This is a matter of common observation in every age. Philosophers of great standing go astray while many among the illiterate get a firm hold on correct belief and right thinking. Maulana Rumi was on the beam when he said:
بے عنایاتِ حق و خاصانِ حق
گر مَلک بشد سید ہستش ورق
Without the graces of The True One and those close to Him
Dark shall be the record of deeds, even if one be an angel.
By saying: نَرْفَعُ دَرَجَاتٍ مَّن نَّشَاءُ (We raise in ranks whom We will) towards the end of the verse (83), the hint given is that the station of special reverence received by Sayyidna Ibrahim (علیہ السلام) in this world which would last through generations to come until the Last Day, a homage universally paid by Jews, Christians, Muslims and Buddhists, was no feat of personal acquisition or recognition, instead of which, this was nothing but the grace and reward from Allah.