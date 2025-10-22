Commentary

The remaining account of the flood associated with the name of Sayyidna Nuh along with instructions related to it, appears in the five verses cited above.

When Canaan, the son of Sayyidna Nuh (علیہ السلام) did not board the ark despite the counsel and call of his esteemed father who was still concerned emotionally as he saw his son surrounded by the waves of the flood. His filial love knocked at another door. He turned to his Lord and prayed to Him on the basis of His promise that He would save his family from the flood, and that His promise was true. But, conditions were alarming and his son who was part of his family was going to be swallowed by the flood. The only court of appeal he could now go to was the court of the most just of judges for everything was in His power and control and that He could still save him from the flood.