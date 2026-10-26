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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: At-Tur Ayah 38
At-Tur
38
52:38
ام لهم سلم يستمعون فيه فليات مستمعهم بسلطان مبين ٣٨
أَمْ لَهُمْ سُلَّمٌۭ يَسْتَمِعُونَ فِيهِ ۖ فَلْيَأْتِ مُسْتَمِعُهُم بِسُلْطَـٰنٍۢ مُّبِينٍ ٣٨
أَمۡ
ﱴ
لَهُمۡ
ﱵ
سُلَّمٞ
ﱶ
يَسۡتَمِعُونَ
ﱷ
فِيهِۖ
ﱸﱹ
فَلۡيَأۡتِ
ﱺ
مُسۡتَمِعُهُم
ﱻ
بِسُلۡطَٰنٖ
ﱼ
مُّبِينٍ
ﱽ
٣٨
ﱾ
Or do they have a stairway, by which they eavesdrop ˹on the heavens˺? Then let those who do so bring a compelling proof.
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Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.