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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Ash-Shu'ara Ayah 190
Ash-Shu'ara
190
26:190
ان في ذالك لاية وما كان اكثرهم مومنين ١٩٠
إِنَّ فِى ذَٰلِكَ لَـَٔايَةًۭ ۖ وَمَا كَانَ أَكْثَرُهُم مُّؤْمِنِينَ ١٩٠
إِنَّ
ﱳ
فِي
ﱴ
ذَٰلِكَ
ﱵ
لَأٓيَةٗۖ
ﱶﱷ
وَمَا
ﱸ
كَانَ
ﱹ
أَكۡثَرُهُم
ﱺ
مُّؤۡمِنِينَ
ﱻ
١٩٠
ﱼ
Surely in this is a sign. Yet most of them would not believe.
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Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.