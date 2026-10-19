Sign in
New Look, Expanded Family -
Explore Quran.org
Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Ash-Shu'ara Ayah 187
Ash-Shu'ara
187
26:187
فاسقط علينا كسفا من السماء ان كنت من الصادقين ١٨٧
فَأَسْقِطْ عَلَيْنَا كِسَفًۭا مِّنَ ٱلسَّمَآءِ إِن كُنتَ مِنَ ٱلصَّـٰدِقِينَ ١٨٧
فَأَسۡقِطۡ
ﱗ
عَلَيۡنَا
ﱘ
كِسَفٗا
ﱙ
مِّنَ
ﱚ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
ﱛ
إِن
ﱜ
كُنتَ
ﱝ
مِنَ
ﱞ
ٱلصَّٰدِقِينَ
ﱟ
١٨٧
ﱠ
So cause ˹deadly˺ pieces of the sky to fall upon us, if what you say is true.”
Tafsirs
Layers
Lessons
Reflections
Answers
Qira'at
Hadith
Aa
العربية
Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.