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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Ash-Shu'ara Ayah 164
Ash-Shu'ara
164
26:164
وما اسالكم عليه من اجر ان اجري الا على رب العالمين ١٦٤
وَمَآ أَسْـَٔلُكُمْ عَلَيْهِ مِنْ أَجْرٍ ۖ إِنْ أَجْرِىَ إِلَّا عَلَىٰ رَبِّ ٱلْعَـٰلَمِينَ ١٦٤
وَمَآ
ﱗ
أَسۡـَٔلُكُمۡ
ﱘ
عَلَيۡهِ
ﱙ
مِنۡ
ﱚ
أَجۡرٍۖ
ﱛﱜ
إِنۡ
ﱝ
أَجۡرِيَ
ﱞ
إِلَّا
ﱟ
عَلَىٰ
ﱠ
رَبِّ
ﱡ
ٱلۡعَٰلَمِينَ
ﱢ
١٦٤
ﱣ
I do not ask you for any reward for this ˹message˺. My reward is only from the Lord of all worlds.
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