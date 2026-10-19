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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Ash-Shu'ara Ayah 158
Ash-Shu'ara
158
26:158
فاخذهم العذاب ان في ذالك لاية وما كان اكثرهم مومنين ١٥٨
فَأَخَذَهُمُ ٱلْعَذَابُ ۗ إِنَّ فِى ذَٰلِكَ لَـَٔايَةًۭ ۖ وَمَا كَانَ أَكْثَرُهُم مُّؤْمِنِينَ ١٥٨
فَأَخَذَهُمُ
ﳍ
ٱلۡعَذَابُۚ
ﳎﳏ
إِنَّ
ﳐ
فِي
ﳑ
ذَٰلِكَ
ﳒ
لَأٓيَةٗۖ
ﳓﳔ
وَمَا
ﳕ
كَانَ
ﳖ
أَكۡثَرُهُم
ﳗ
مُّؤۡمِنِينَ
ﳘ
١٥٨
ﳙ
So the punishment overtook them. Surely in this is a sign. Yet most of them would not believe.
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