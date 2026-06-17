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As-Saffat
6
37:6
انا زينا السماء الدنيا بزينة الكواكب ٦
إِنَّا زَيَّنَّا ٱلسَّمَآءَ ٱلدُّنْيَا بِزِينَةٍ ٱلْكَوَاكِبِ ٦
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Indeed, We have adorned the lowest heaven with the stars for decoration
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العربية
Dr. Abdullah Muhammad Abu Bakr and Sheikh Nasir Khamis
Sisi tumeupamba uwingu wa karibu kwa pambo la nyota.