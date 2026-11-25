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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: As-Saffat Ayah 22
As-Saffat
22
37:22
۞ احشروا الذين ظلموا وازواجهم وما كانوا يعبدون ٢٢
۞ ٱحْشُرُوا۟ ٱلَّذِينَ ظَلَمُوا۟ وَأَزْوَٰجَهُمْ وَمَا كَانُوا۟ يَعْبُدُونَ ٢٢
۞ ٱحۡشُرُواْ
ﳄ ﳅ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ﳆ
ظَلَمُواْ
ﳇ
وَأَزۡوَٰجَهُمۡ
ﳈ
وَمَا
ﳉ
كَانُواْ
ﳊ
يَعۡبُدُونَ
ﳋ
٢٢
ﳌ
˹Allah will say to the angels,˺ “Gather ˹all˺ the wrongdoers along with their peers, and whatever they used to worship
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