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As-Saffat
21
37:21
هاذا يوم الفصل الذي كنتم به تكذبون ٢١
هَـٰذَا يَوْمُ ٱلْفَصْلِ ٱلَّذِى كُنتُم بِهِۦ تُكَذِّبُونَ ٢١
هَٰذَا
يَوۡمُ
ٱلۡفَصۡلِ
ٱلَّذِي
كُنتُم
بِهِۦ
تُكَذِّبُونَ
٢١
˹They will be told,˺ “This is the Day of ˹Final˺ Decision which you used to deny.”
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Abdel-Minem Mustafa
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7 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 38:26, 88:1, 56:1, 37:21, 40:15, 50:20, 40:18, 30:56, 19:39, 50:34, 101:1-3, 42:7, 9:18, 64:9, 40:32, 82:14-15, 4:87, 69:1-3, 50:42, 20:15
Allah gives 20 different names for the Day of Judgement in the Quran! About this, Imam al-Qurtubi said:
'Anything that is great has a many descriptions and names; this was part of the oral tradition of the Arabs. Consider how important the sword is to them, and how beneficial they would consider it to be in their lives. They have five hundred names for it! Because of how important the Day of Resurrection is, and how plentiful its terrors are, All...
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