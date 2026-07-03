تسجيل الدخول
تسجيل الدخول
تسجيل الدخول
اختر اللغة
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
يوسف
٦٤
٦٤:١٢
قال هل امنكم عليه الا كما امنتكم على اخيه من قبل فالله خير حافظا وهو ارحم الراحمين ٦٤
قَالَ هَلْ ءَامَنُكُمْ عَلَيْهِ إِلَّا كَمَآ أَمِنتُكُمْ عَلَىٰٓ أَخِيهِ مِن قَبْلُ ۖ فَٱللَّهُ خَيْرٌ حَـٰفِظًۭا ۖ وَهُوَ أَرْحَمُ ٱلرَّٰحِمِينَ ٦٤
قَالَ
هَلۡ
ءَامَنُكُمۡ
عَلَيۡهِ
إِلَّا
كَمَآ
أَمِنتُكُمۡ
عَلَىٰٓ
أَخِيهِ
مِن
قَبۡلُ
فَٱللَّهُ
خَيۡرٌ
حَٰفِظٗاۖ
وَهُوَ
أَرۡحَمُ
ٱلرَّٰحِمِينَ
٦٤
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
J Yousef
تابع
قبل ٨ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٦:٤٢، ٦٤:١٢، ٥٧:١١، ٢١:٣٤
تم النشر فى
The 99 Names of Allah
Al-Ḥafīẓ comes from the root Ḥ-f-ẓ which gives rise to meanings such as to guard and to preserve. When the brothers of the Prophet Yusuf `alayhi as-salam (peace be upon him) asked their father to send with them their youngest brother, Prophet Jacob (as) said: 'He said, ‘Should I entrust you with him except [under coercion] as I entrusted you with his brother before? But God is the best guardian, and He is the most merciful of the merciful.’' (Qur...
عرض المزيد
٣
٠
تفاعل على QuranReflect
الآية السابقة
الآية التالية