When Yusuf's brothers agreed to take him and throw him down the well, taking the advice of their elder brother Rubil, they went to their father Ya`qub, peace be upon him. They said to him, "Why is it that you,
(do not trust us with Yusuf though we are indeed his well-wishers)." They started executing their plan by this introductory statement, even though they really intended its opposite, out of envy towards Yusuf for being loved by his father. They said,
"(Send him with us) tomorrow so that we all enjoy ourselves and play." Qatadah, Ad-Dahhak and As-Suddi said similarly. Yusuf's brothers said next,
(and verily, we will take care of him.), we will protect him and ensure his safety for you.