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٧٣:٣٦
ولهم فيها منافع ومشارب افلا يشكرون ٧٣
وَلَهُمْ فِيهَا مَنَـٰفِعُ وَمَشَارِبُ ۖ أَفَلَا يَشْكُرُونَ ٧٣
وَلَهُمۡ
فِيهَا
مَنَٰفِعُ
وَمَشَارِبُۚ
أَفَلَا
يَشۡكُرُونَ
٧٣
ولهم فيها منافع أخرى ينتفعون بها، كالانتفاع بأصوافها وأوبارها وأشعارها أثاثًا ولباسًا، وغير ذلك، ويشربون ألبانها، أفلا يشكرون الله الذي أنعم عليهم بهذه النعم، ويخلصون له العبادة؟
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٧ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٧٣:٣٦
فرع على هذا التذكير والامتنان قوله: (أفلا يشكرون) استفهامًا تعجيبيًا؛ لتركهم تكرير الشكر على هذه النعم العِدّة، فلذلك جيء بالمضارع المفيد للتجديد والاستمرار؛ لأن تلك النعم متتالية متعاقبة في كل حين. ابن عاشور:23/69.
السؤال: دلت الآية الكريمة على أهمية تجديد الشكر لله تعالى في كل حين، كيف ذلك؟
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر وعمل:
https://altadabbur.com/#aya=36_73
#وقفة_تدبرية
٠
٠
sharifa alamri
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٧٣:٣٦
What a better way for living, this verse teaches us to stop being on autopilot in life and start showing Gratitude.
As you go on your day, be grateful for the small things around you.
٣
١
Hassan Idi NTIRWAZA
تابع
قبل ٢٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٧١:٣٦-٧٣
It was a Sunday morning.
My mother had bought a chicken and asked me to slaughter it, as I usually do.
But this time, it felt different.
As I was slaughtering it and watching the blood flow, a thought crossed my mind: what if it were me in its place? Being slaughtered, then cooked and eaten.
At that moment, I realized the immensity of this blessing.
I was reminded of a passage from the Qur’an:
“Do they not see that We have created for them, fro...
عرض المزيد
١٢
٤
Hammad Fahim
تابع
قبل ٣٠ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٥٠:٣٦-٨٣
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
عرض المزيد
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استكشف مجتمع التدبر
الآية السابقة
الآية التالية