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سبإ
١٣
١٣:٣٤
يعملون له ما يشاء من محاريب وتماثيل وجفان كالجواب وقدور راسيات اعملوا ال داوود شكرا وقليل من عبادي الشكور ١٣
يَعْمَلُونَ لَهُۥ مَا يَشَآءُ مِن مَّحَـٰرِيبَ وَتَمَـٰثِيلَ وَجِفَانٍۢ كَٱلْجَوَابِ وَقُدُورٍۢ رَّاسِيَـٰتٍ ۚ ٱعْمَلُوٓا۟ ءَالَ دَاوُۥدَ شُكْرًۭا ۚ وَقَلِيلٌۭ مِّنْ عِبَادِىَ ٱلشَّكُورُ ١٣
يَعۡمَلُونَ
لَهُۥ
مَا
يَشَآءُ
مِن
مَّحَٰرِيبَ
وَتَمَٰثِيلَ
وَجِفَانٖ
كَٱلۡجَوَابِ
وَقُدُورٖ
رَّاسِيَٰتٍۚ
ٱعۡمَلُوٓاْ
ءَالَ
دَاوُۥدَ
شُكۡرٗاۚ
وَقَلِيلٞ
مِّنۡ
عِبَادِيَ
ٱلشَّكُورُ
١٣
يعمل الجن لسليمان ما يشاء من مساجد للعبادة، وصور من نحاس وزجاج، وقِصَاع كبيرة كالأحواض التي يجتمع فيها الماء، وقدور ثابتات لا تتحرك من أماكنها لعظمهن،
وقلنا يا آل داود:
اعملوا شكرًا لله على ما أعطاكم، وذلك بطاعته وامتثال أمره، وقليل من عبادي من يشكر الله كثيرًا، وكان داود وآله من القليل.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٧ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٣:٣٤
فيه دلالة على أن الشكر يكون بالفعل كما يكون بالقول والنية؛ كما قال الشاعر: أفادتكم النعماء مني ثلاثة * يدي ولساني والضمير المحجبا. ابن كثير:3/507.
السؤال: ما طرائق الشكر التي يشكر بها الإنسانُ ربَّه؟
روي أن داود -عليه السلام- قال: يارب، كيف أطيق شكرك على نعمك، وإلهامي وقدرتي على شكرك نعمة لك؟ فقال: ياداود الآن عرفتني... والشكر حقيقته: الاعتراف بالنعمة للمنعم، واستعمالها في طاعته، والكفران: استعمالها في المعصية؛ وقليل من يفعل ذلك. القرطبي:17/278.
...
عرض المزيد
٠
٠
Rayaan Shafi
تابع
قبل ٥٢ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٣:٣٤، ٧:١٤
'... Work gratefully, O family of Dawud! Only a few of My servants are truly grateful.' (34:13)
That verse has an important and a powerful message for all of us. But, here, I will just briefly touch on three reflections that came to my mind in relation to that verse:
1- Our work and other routine activities aren't necessarily acts of worship such as prayer and fasting, of course. However, I think that they can become so (or at least we can ge...
عرض المزيد
١٧
٥
Beenish Ameen
تابع
السنة الماضية
·
المراجع
آية ١٣:٣٤
I was feeling restless today. I tried finding relief in the mundane—house chores, painting—but nothing settled my heart. Something was missing. That’s when I turned to the Quran, and this verse spoke directly to my soul.
Just one part of it stood out:
'Work… in gratitude.'
And it made me pause.
How is my attitude when I’m working?
Yes, I am grateful…
But do I still complain sometimes?
Yes, that happens too.
Do I give my work my full attention...
عرض المزيد
١٩
٧
Khalisa M.
تابع
السنة الماضية
·
المراجع
آية ٥:٩٢-٧، ٥٥:٥١، ١٣:٣٤
My grandma took pictures often,
Usually on a disposable camera. The kind you had to buy film for and take to Walgreens (a convenience store, for my international friends) to get developed and printed.
Some pictures turned out blurry. Some were blank.
Others were just… bad.
But they got printed anyway.
Because back then, we didn’t edit our memories.
We let them be.
Even the imperfect ones told the story of that day. So we kept them.
I want to ...
عرض المزيد
١٦
٢
Khalisa M.
تابع
السنة الماضية
·
المراجع
آية ١٣:٣٤
Saying 'Alhamdulillah' is easy.
But how do you show it?
Showing is better than telling.
We often think of gratitude as a feeling—something we experience when good things happen.
But I like to think of it as a verb because in Islam, shukr is more than a verbal acknowledgement of blessings.
It’s an action, a state of being, a way of life.
A form of worship.
Many people keep a gratitude log, and while there’s nothing wrong with writing down ...
عرض المزيد
١٧
٧
Khaleda Begum
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١٣:٣٤
Work gratefully
Allah said, Only˺ a few of My servants are ˹truly˺ grateful.
We are not grateful at work because of our love for worldly better, if I have a bicycle, I want a car, if I have a car, I want a Mercedes car, if I have a Mercedes , I want my personal jet………
Allah said, 'and they are truly extreme in their love of ˹worldly˺ gains.'100:8. 'Hubbil khairi la shaded'…
Gratitude at work is the act of focusing your attention and your energ...
عرض المزيد
٦
٢
Luqman
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١٣:٣٤
This Reflection is nothing but a Reminder to all of us to be Thankful to Allah SWT for all the Blessings and Gifts he has bestowed upon us, even a trial that he may inflict upon us for our benefit. Sometimes we look at bad events as wrong but what if it made your life better even say for example a rich man who is enjoying the Dunya meets a Car Crash, he gets saved and later becomes a more Practicing Muslim, this is a very simple example.
One th...
عرض المزيد
٣
٢
Somaia Saie
تابع
قبل ٦ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١٣:٣٤
Very important to stop here at the wording of this beautiful verse 'only’ a few of My 'servants' not, few of people are truly grateful, it’s few of Allah’s very own servants are truly grateful, may Allah make us among those who are exceptional few of the very own special Allah’s servants.
٦
٠
Abdel-Minem Mustafa
تابع
قبل ٨ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١٣:٣٤، ٦٦:٣٩، ١٤٧:٤، ٧:١٤
A secular (but is it?) take on the benefits of
#Gratitude
:
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/11/17/opinion/sunday/thanksgiving-gratitude-thanks.html
The author (a friend of a friend) makes some interesting points:
- Gratitude challenges our negativity bias.
- There are numerous health benefits to gratitude
He also includes strategies for staying grateful (how can we islamicize them?):
1. Thank the obscure: remember the hidden hands that contribute...
عرض المزيد
٣
٠
A Siddiqui
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١٠:٣٤-١٣
Do you have a task to do at work that you are dreading? A chore that you find very boring? An errand that you don't want to run? A team that is not easy to manage?
When I read these ayat, I was thinking about how we learn about the resources and skills that Allah blessed David (a) and Solomon (a) with and then we read that Allah ordered them to 'Work gratefully, O family of David!'
I asked myself, 'Am I working gratefully?' And I realized that ...
عرض المزيد
٤٧
٢٣
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