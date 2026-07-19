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لقمان
٣١
٣١:٣١
الم تر ان الفلك تجري في البحر بنعمت الله ليريكم من اياته ان في ذالك لايات لكل صبار شكور ٣١
أَلَمْ تَرَ أَنَّ ٱلْفُلْكَ تَجْرِى فِى ٱلْبَحْرِ بِنِعْمَتِ ٱللَّهِ لِيُرِيَكُم مِّنْ ءَايَـٰتِهِۦٓ ۚ إِنَّ فِى ذَٰلِكَ لَـَٔايَـٰتٍۢ لِّكُلِّ صَبَّارٍۢ شَكُورٍۢ ٣١
أَلَمۡ
تَرَ
أَنَّ
ٱلۡفُلۡكَ
تَجۡرِي
فِي
ٱلۡبَحۡرِ
بِنِعۡمَتِ
ٱللَّهِ
لِيُرِيَكُم
مِّنۡ
ءَايَٰتِهِۦٓۚ
إِنَّ
فِي
ذَٰلِكَ
لَأٓيَٰتٖ
لِّكُلِّ
صَبَّارٖ
شَكُورٖ
٣١
ألم تر -أيها المشاهد- أن السفن تجري في البحر بأمر الله نعمة منه على خلقه؛ ليريكم من عبره وحججه عليكم ما تعتبرون به؟ إن في جرْي السفن في البحر لَدلالات لكل صبَّار عن محارم الله، شكور لنعمه.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٧ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٣١:٣١
ووجه إيثار خلقي الصبر والشكر هنا للكناية بهما، من بين شعب الإيمان، أنهما أنسب بمقام السير في البحر؛ إذ راكب البحر بين خطر وسلامة، وهما مظهر الصبر والشكر. ابن عاشور:21/190.
السؤال: ما وجه إيثار خلقي الصبر والشكر عند ذكر جريان الفلك في البحر؟
أي: صبار لقضائه، شكور على نعمائه. وقال أهل المعاني: أراد لكل مؤمن بهذه الصفة؛ لأن الصبر والشكر من أفضل خصال الإيمان. القرطبي:16/493.
السؤال: لم ختم الآية بهذين الوصفين العظيمين؟
مبالغ في كل من الصبر والشكر. ...
عرض المزيد
٠
٠
Ilham Amin
تابع
قبل ٤٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٣١:٣١
The waves that beckon through time
Once again I find myself on the ocean. It beckons me from time to time. A silent call beneath the waves that crush. I am at peace amidst the chaotic dance of the water that floats the boat. It is a strange feeling, surrounded by the vastness of uncertainty and the possibility of sudden violence yet shrouded in peace. This ocean is both as deep in magnitude as it is deep in wisdom. And it reminds me of my ancest...
عرض المزيد
١٣
١
Maryam Nazar
تابع
قبل ٤ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٣١:٣١
To get beautiful pictures of our life,our lens should be clear.To get sharp images,we should hold the camera without shaking.When our mind is agitated,it will be difficult to capture the MOMENT before it is gone.
Being impatient and ungrateful will make our lives miserable.Lets always remember that everything is from Allah and everything is to him,and whatever befalls from Allah is khair.
Lets always try to keep the lens of our hea...
عرض المزيد
٥
٠
Sirotum Daud
تابع
قبل ٢٧ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٣١:٣١-٣٢، ٤١:٣٦-٤٤، ٣٥:٣٦-٣٧
Whenever we're taught a new concept in school, we're often given examples to practice on. Different examples that ultimately follow the same concept we learnt. Similarly, though we'd like to say we know love, we also acknowledge that the love we express towards a partner is different from the love we express towards our children, which can also be different from the love we express towards our parents.
The land, the sky, the sea... they're diffe...
عرض المزيد
١٢
١
S Rahman
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٣١:٣١-٣٢، ٢٢:١٠، ٢٩:٣١
In 31:29, Allah highlights His direct creation, but in 31:31, He draws our attention to something manmade—a ship. Even something as complex as a ship relies entirely on Allah’s will to function. It depends on the right wind direction, calm waves, and the buoyant force—all of which are under Allah’s control. SubhanAllah, even the sea, vast and powerful, has no strength of its own. It is Allah who gave it the ability to hold such a massive vessel, ...
عرض المزيد
٦
٣
استكشف مجتمع التدبر
الآية السابقة
الآية التالية