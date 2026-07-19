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الروم
٥٧
٥٧:٣٠
فيوميذ لا ينفع الذين ظلموا معذرتهم ولا هم يستعتبون ٥٧
فَيَوْمَئِذٍۢ لَّا يَنفَعُ ٱلَّذِينَ ظَلَمُوا۟ مَعْذِرَتُهُمْ وَلَا هُمْ يُسْتَعْتَبُونَ ٥٧
فَيَوۡمَئِذٖ
لَّا
يَنفَعُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ظَلَمُواْ
مَعۡذِرَتُهُمۡ
وَلَا
هُمۡ
يُسۡتَعۡتَبُونَ
٥٧
فيوم القيامة لا ينفع الظالمين ما يقدمونه من أعذار، ولا يُطلب منهم إرضاء الله تعالى بالتوبة والطاعة، بل يُعاقبون بسيئاتهم ومعاصيهم.
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Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
Abdelrahman Badawy
تابع
قبل ٤٤ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٥٢:٤٠، ٧٥:٣٩، ٥٧:٣٠
Just imagine the looks on the faces of evil oppressors when they see their victims on the Day of Judgment, wearing crowns and gems, surrounded by Angels, being treated like royalty.
Meanwhile the oppressor will be drowning in his own sweat, unable to stop shaking out of fear of his day in God's court.
In the future you won't have to imagine it.
You will see this scene with your own two eyes.
Justice is beautiful.
Justice will be establishe...
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