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الروم
٥٤
٥٤:٣٠
۞ الله الذي خلقكم من ضعف ثم جعل من بعد ضعف قوة ثم جعل من بعد قوة ضعفا وشيبة يخلق ما يشاء وهو العليم القدير ٥٤
۞ ٱللَّهُ ٱلَّذِى خَلَقَكُم مِّن ضَعْفٍۢ ثُمَّ جَعَلَ مِنۢ بَعْدِ ضَعْفٍۢ قُوَّةًۭ ثُمَّ جَعَلَ مِنۢ بَعْدِ قُوَّةٍۢ ضَعْفًۭا وَشَيْبَةًۭ ۚ يَخْلُقُ مَا يَشَآءُ ۖ وَهُوَ ٱلْعَلِيمُ ٱلْقَدِيرُ ٥٤
۞ ٱللَّهُ
ٱلَّذِي
خَلَقَكُم
مِّن
ضَعۡفٖ
ثُمَّ
جَعَلَ
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِ
ضَعۡفٖ
قُوَّةٗ
ثُمَّ
جَعَلَ
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِ
قُوَّةٖ
ضَعۡفٗا
وَشَيۡبَةٗۚ
يَخۡلُقُ
مَا
يَشَآءُۚ
وَهُوَ
ٱلۡعَلِيمُ
ٱلۡقَدِيرُ
٥٤
الله تعالى هو الذي خلقكم من ماء ضعيف مهين، وهو النطفة، ثم جعل من بعد ضعف الطفولة قوة الرجولة، ثم جعل من بعد هذه القوة ضعف الكبر والهرم، يخلق الله ما يشاء من الضعف والقوة، وهو العليم بخلقه، القادر على كل شيء.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٧ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٥٤:٣٠
وذكر وصف العلم والقدرة؛ لأن التطور هو مقتضى الحكمة؛ وهي من شؤون العلم. ابن عاشور:21/128.
السؤال: ما مناسبة ختام الآية الكريمة بصفتي: (العليم القدير) ؟
(خلقكم من ضعف) الضعف الأول: كون الإنسان من ماء مهين، وكونه ضعيفًا في حال الطفولية، والضعف الثاني الأخير الهرم. ابن جزي:2/171.
السؤال: وضح ما المراد بالضعفين الواردين في الآية.
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر وعمل:
https://altadabbur....
عرض المزيد
٠
٠
Kulsum Maniar
تابع
قبل ١٤ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٥٤:٣٠
Quick reflection:
#weakness
#crying
#need
Allah ﷻ reminds us often about our weakness. The time when we were nothing but a baby, tiny and incapable of doing anything except crying. It makes me wonder... why were we made this way?
Every animal in the animal kingdom has at least some capabilities and strengths even when they are newly born. Foals can stand upright. Baby fish can swim and search for their own food. Not many crea...
عرض المزيد
١٢
٠
Marjan
تابع
قبل ١٨ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٥٤:٣٠
In Surah Ar-Rum, Ayah 54, Allah describes the trajectory of our lives through a lens of fluctuating strength:
"Allah is He Who created you in weakness, then gave you strength after weakness, then after strength gave you weakness and grey hair..."
When reflecting on this, it becomes clear that our lives are divinely divided into three distinct stages: childhood, adulthood, and the elderly years.
1. Childhood: in our first third, we are defined b...
عرض المزيد
٧
٠
Parveen Ahmed
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٥٤:٣٠
Bismillah
Scared of old age?
Now a days old age homes are popping up.We are hearing many cases of Alzheimer’s and some are scared too. May Allah keep us all in afiya Āmēn
If we are habitually in the habit of reciting morning and evening duas or duas after salah then we are seeking Allah’s protection from senile old age . سبحان الله
There is always a solution in our Deen even before we anticipate the problem. That's why we need to stick to ...
عرض المزيد
١١
٣
Mohannad Hakeem
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٥٤:٣٠
Day 21, Answer 21,
#AyahLookup
Challenge
(Question was posted here:
https://quranreflect.com/posts/23640#comments
)
We are Weak!
Sorry if this statement hurts our ego!
Sorry if this goes against whatever motivational quote we may have read in a self-help industry,
Sorry if this shakes our self-confidence (Hint: in Islam we are taught to honor ourselves, but only have confidence and trust in Allah! so there is nothing in ourselves to be con...
عرض المزيد
٣
٠
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