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الروم
٢١
٢١:٣٠
ومن اياته ان خلق لكم من انفسكم ازواجا لتسكنوا اليها وجعل بينكم مودة ورحمة ان في ذالك لايات لقوم يتفكرون ٢١
وَمِنْ ءَايَـٰتِهِۦٓ أَنْ خَلَقَ لَكُم مِّنْ أَنفُسِكُمْ أَزْوَٰجًۭا لِّتَسْكُنُوٓا۟ إِلَيْهَا وَجَعَلَ بَيْنَكُم مَّوَدَّةًۭ وَرَحْمَةً ۚ إِنَّ فِى ذَٰلِكَ لَـَٔايَـٰتٍۢ لِّقَوْمٍۢ يَتَفَكَّرُونَ ٢١
وَمِنۡ
ءَايَٰتِهِۦٓ
أَنۡ
خَلَقَ
لَكُم
مِّنۡ
أَنفُسِكُمۡ
أَزۡوَٰجٗا
لِّتَسۡكُنُوٓاْ
إِلَيۡهَا
وَجَعَلَ
بَيۡنَكُم
مَّوَدَّةٗ
وَرَحۡمَةًۚ
إِنَّ
فِي
ذَٰلِكَ
لَأٓيَٰتٖ
لِّقَوۡمٖ
يَتَفَكَّرُونَ
٢١
ومن آياته الدالة على عظمته وكمال قدرته أن خلق لأجلكم من جنسكم -أيها الرجال- أزواجًا; لتطمئن نفوسكم إليها وتسكن، وجعل بين المرأة وزوجها محبة وشفقة، إن في خلق الله ذلك لآيات دالة على قدرة الله ووحدانيته لقوم يتفكرون، ويتدبرون.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٧ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٢١:٣٠
جعل بين الزوجين المودة والرحمة؛ فهما يتوادّان ويتراحمان، وما شيء أحب إلى أحدهما من الآخر، من غير رحم بينهما. (إن في ذلك لآيات لقوم يتفكرون) في عظمة اللّه وقدرته. البغوي:3/491.
السؤال: بيّن عظيم إنعام الله تعالى بجعل المودة والرحمة بين الزوجين.
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر وعمل:
https://altadabbur.com/#aya=30_21
#وقفة_تدبرية
٠
٠
Yaseen Aliraqi
تابع
قبل ٤٨ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٢١:٣٠
آية تتدفق على الروح كما يتدفق النور على قلب غارق في العتمة. ليست مجرد بيان لعلاقة بين ذكر وأنثى، بل كشف عن سرٍّ أعمق: أن الإنسان مخلوق نصفٌ يبحث عن نصفه، وأنه لا يكتمل إلا في الآخر.
'لتسكنوا إليها'... السكن هنا أوسع من الجسد، إنه عودة الروح إلى مأمنها، واستقرار القلب بعد التيه، واطمئنان الكيان إلى مرآته الحقيقية. ثم تأتي المودة والرحمة كمعمار داخلي، يربط الأرواح بما هو أبقى من لذة أو نزوة: صداقة عميقة، عطف متبادل، حنان يقيم حين ينكسر كل شيء آخر.
...
عرض المزيد
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١
Suleiman Hani
تابع
قبل ٢٠ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٢١:٣٠
Tranquility Is Built, Not Assumed
Allah describes marriage with words deeper than attraction: tranquility and mercy, which means a home is not secured by chemistry alone, but by character and repair. If you want sakinah, build it through gentle speech, loyalty, apology, and forgiveness, because mercy is not weakness, it is the strength that keeps love from becoming a battlefield.
Learn more about this
#QuranicLeadership
quality here:
https://yo...
عرض المزيد
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Tahira Fatima
تابع
قبل ٢٧ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٢١:٣٠
Today, I joined a learning plan on Quran.com titled “Created in Pairs: Mercy and Forgiveness in Marriage.”
https://quran.com/ur/learning-plans/created-in-pairs
On Day 1 (The Sacred Foundation of Marriage), a question paused me:
“What might change if you approached every challenge as an opportunity to earn His pleasure together?”
It wasn’t just a reflection question—it was a moment of pause.
A pause that brought me to Surah Ar-Rum, ayah 21, and ...
عرض المزيد
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Temur Khujametov
تابع
قبل ٤٨ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٢١:٣٠
This ayah provides profound insight, and one of my elders explained it to me in a meaningful way. When two people get married, they often start with strong love for one another. However, we know that love can fade over time. What remains is mercy (rahim). My uncle emphasized that it’s crucial to focus on a person’s foundational qualities for a successful marriage, rather than just their physical beauty, as that will inevitably change.
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٢
Razia Zahra
تابع
السنة الماضية
·
المراجع
آية ٢١:٣٠
In the Name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Especially Merciful,
My eldest son who is twelve, was talking about the genocide in Gaza. He seemed very upset at those responsible for the loss of innocent lives. Rather, like a lot of us he felt despondent. So, I said to him not to lose hope and I advised him where I felt change begins first and foremost and I remembered the following Hadith:
Jabir reported: The Messenger of Allah, peace and blessi...
عرض المزيد
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٢
Kaynat Sarwar
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٢١:٣٠، ١:٩٦
The purpose of marriage in the quran is written as 'litaskunu ilayha', so you can find peace in each other.
The time when the prophet SAW recieved the first revelation in cave Hira, he was extremely overwhelmed and scared, his heart was pounding, and he was fearful for himself. The experience was too much.
He came home to khadija RA and told her to cover him up, and he expressed his fears to her.
Her response to him, is a literal manifestation...
عرض المزيد
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١
Salihu Abba
تابع
قبل ٧ أسابيع
·
المراجع
آية ٢٠:٣٠-٢٧
When a person plans a house, even after countless revisions, they often discover something they overlooked. Human planning is limited.
But in these verses, Allah draws our attention to a Grand Design in which nothing has been forgotten. From our creation from dust to the alternation of night and day, from the diversity of humanity to the gift of a spouse, every detail has been thoughtfully placed
He created for you a spouse so you could taste t...
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