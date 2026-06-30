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الفاتحة
٦
٦:١
اهدنا الصراط المستقيم ٦
ٱهْدِنَا ٱلصِّرَٰطَ ٱلْمُسْتَقِيمَ ٦
ٱهۡدِنَا
ٱلصِّرَٰطَ
ٱلۡمُسۡتَقِيمَ
٦
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
Kaitlyn Elabdelaoui
تابع
قبل ١٢ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٦:١
When you ask Allah to guide you, are you truly open to where that guidance might take you, even if it asks you to change habits, leave a sin, or step into something harder but better?
I believe that for the most part, when I ask Allah to guide me, I am accepting that whatever plan that I have for myself may not be the best for me. Over time, I have learned that sometimes it's necessary to leave things that you might not want to. When I took my C...
عرض المزيد
١١
٠
Hale Umer
تابع
قبل ١٢ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٦:١
While reflecting on Surah Al-Fatiha, especially the ayah "Guide us to the straight path," I felt something deeply.
This ayah reminds me that as humans, we are not perfect. We have weaknesses; we get confused, and sometimes even when we know the right path, we struggle to follow it.
It makes me realize how much we need Allah's guidance at every step, not just once but again and again.
Perhaps that is why we repeat this Dua in every prayer.
This ay...
عرض المزيد
٦
٠
ekaterina myachina
تابع
قبل ١٤ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٥٢:٢، ٣٧:٢، ٢٨٢:٢، ٥:٢، ٢:٢، ٢٨٦:٢، ١٢٦:٢، ٦:١
Between a Question and Its Answer
On entering Surah البقرة (al-Baqarah — The Cow)
There is a moment — almost imperceptible — when, as you move through the Qur’an, you pass from asking into being answered.
It does not announce itself. There is no clear boundary, no visible threshold. You turn the page, as you would in any book, and yet something in the atmosphere shifts — like stepping into a space that feels familiar, but somehow more attentiv...
عرض المزيد
٣٢
١٠
ekaterina myachina
تابع
قبل ١٥ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٣:٦٥، ٣:٥، ٢:٢، ١:١١، ٣:٩٣، ١٧:٧٥، ٤:٩٤، ٦:١
It’s my second time reading the Qur’an as a new convert.
I completed it for the first time at the end of my first Ramadan, الحمد لله
This time feels different.
Less about finishing, more about entering.
Less about understanding everything, more about being present with it.
Sharing a few reflections from a journey that continues to quietly transform me.
I did not begin this journey by trying to understand the order of the Qur’an.
At first, I wa...
عرض المزيد
٢١
٥
Jasmina Ahmed
تابع
قبل ١٦ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٦:١
I have begun to understand something about the way we ask Allah for things. For most of my life, my dua was filled with outcomes. I asked for things to work out. I asked for doors to open. I asked for pain to end quickly. I asked for success, for ease, for vindication. I asked Allah to arrange the world in a way that made sense to me.
But the more I reflect on اهدنا الصراط المستقيم, the more I realize that the Qur’an is teaching us to ask for s...
عرض المزيد
٢٣
٣
JALIL UR REHMAN KAZIM
تابع
قبل ١٨ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٧٥:٤، ١٨٥:٢، ٦:١، ١٦:٥، ١٦١:٦، ٣٣:٩، ٢:٢، ١٧٨:٧، ١٠١:٣
As the month of Ramadan moves forward and the days quietly pass, I find myself thinking more about guidance. The more I read the Qur’an, the more I notice how often it speaks about being guided, staying guided, and not losing that direction. It feels less like a distant concept and more like something very personal.
We ask every day, “Guide us to the straight path.” I’ve said that verse countless times in my life. But in Ramadan, it feels differ...
عرض المزيد
١٤
٢
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