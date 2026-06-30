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الفاتحة
٥
٥:١
اياك نعبد واياك نستعين ٥
إِيَّاكَ نَعْبُدُ وَإِيَّاكَ نَسْتَعِينُ ٥
إِيَّاكَ
نَعۡبُدُ
وَإِيَّاكَ
نَسۡتَعِينُ
٥
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
Arshi Binte Sarfaraz
تابع
قبل أسبوعين
·
المراجع
آية ٥:١
بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم
Recently i watched a documentary on Brain as it is always a fascinating subject for me as well as a part of my study. I was amazed how this 1.5kg approx organ in our body is not just extremely significant part of us but it defines who we are "the self". How this mysterious organ perform complex operations so brilliantly with such a fine design that make us different from other creatures. The different parts of our brain c...
عرض المزيد
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١١
Kaitlyn Elabdelaoui
تابع
قبل ١٢ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٥:١
When you say: “You alone we worship, and You alone we ask for help,” what attachments, fears, or unhealthy dependencies might Allah be inviting you to gently loosen your grip on?
Over time, I have gotten significantly better at not worrying about the approval or disapproval of others. It used to be something that ruled my life. All I ever cared for was the validation from others. Now that I have been guided to Islam, the approval and validatio...
عرض المزيد
١١
٢
Jasmina Ahmed
تابع
قبل ١٦ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٥:١
Reflecting on إِيَّاكَ نَعْبُدُ often makes me question the sincerity of my own heart. It is easy to say that we worship Allah alone but sometimes our desires take a place we don’t realise they have taken. We convince ourselves that the things we long for are for the sake of Allah but when they do not come to us, our hearts become restless and disappointed. In those moments, this verse gently confronts me with an uncomfortable truth: was my heart...
عرض المزيد
٦
٠
Jasmina Ahmed
تابع
قبل ١٦ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٥:١
This verse reminds me what true reliance on Allah really means. It is the complete surrender of the heart, recognising that no matter how much effort I put into something, success will never come without His help. I can plan, strive and try my best but the outcome is always in His hands. Looking back at my life, there have been moments when I begged Allah for things that felt completely impossible, situations where I couldn’t see a way forward. Y...
عرض المزيد
٨
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Jia 2233
تابع
قبل ٢٠ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٧٣:٣-١٧٥، ٣:٦٥، ٥:١، ٦٢:٢١-٧٠، ٥٨:٢٥، ١٤٣:٣٧-١٤٤، ٩:٧٣
When the people of Ibrahim A.S saw the condition of their idols, they asked each other to burn him to avenge for and help the idols. Those idols became their liability that they had to help them, underscoring the fact that they cause no benefit or harm on their own. Whereas a believer in His worship asks Allah to help, in our lives and livelihood, for our dreams and aspirations, for our health and hope, in this world and the next.
Allah Ta'ala ...
عرض المزيد
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Hassan Idi NTIRWAZA
تابع
قبل ٣١ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
سورة ١ و آية ٢:٢، ٥:١
Among the things that troubled me was praying while being distracted. When I prayed, all my movements matched exactly those of a person in prayer, but my thoughts were not truly in the prayer. So I began to think about how I should improve my prayers and be more focused.
I started by wanting to understand the meaning of the words spoken in the prayer. I learned them all, and each time I recited them I concentrated even more, because not only was...
عرض المزيد
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