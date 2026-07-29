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البقرة
٧٤
٧٤:٢
ثم قست قلوبكم من بعد ذالك فهي كالحجارة او اشد قسوة وان من الحجارة لما يتفجر منه الانهار وان منها لما يشقق فيخرج منه الماء وان منها لما يهبط من خشية الله وما الله بغافل عما تعملون ٧٤
ثُمَّ قَسَتْ قُلُوبُكُم مِّنۢ بَعْدِ ذَٰلِكَ فَهِىَ كَٱلْحِجَارَةِ أَوْ أَشَدُّ قَسْوَةًۭ ۚ وَإِنَّ مِنَ ٱلْحِجَارَةِ لَمَا يَتَفَجَّرُ مِنْهُ ٱلْأَنْهَـٰرُ ۚ وَإِنَّ مِنْهَا لَمَا يَشَّقَّقُ فَيَخْرُجُ مِنْهُ ٱلْمَآءُ ۚ وَإِنَّ مِنْهَا لَمَا يَهْبِطُ مِنْ خَشْيَةِ ٱللَّهِ ۗ وَمَا ٱللَّهُ بِغَـٰفِلٍ عَمَّا تَعْمَلُونَ ٧٤
ثُمَّ
قَسَتۡ
قُلُوبُكُم
مِّنۢ
بَعۡدِ
ذَٰلِكَ
فَهِيَ
كَٱلۡحِجَارَةِ
أَوۡ
أَشَدُّ
قَسۡوَةٗۚ
وَإِنَّ
مِنَ
ٱلۡحِجَارَةِ
لَمَا
يَتَفَجَّرُ
مِنۡهُ
ٱلۡأَنۡهَٰرُۚ
وَإِنَّ
مِنۡهَا
لَمَا
يَشَّقَّقُ
فَيَخۡرُجُ
مِنۡهُ
ٱلۡمَآءُۚ
وَإِنَّ
مِنۡهَا
لَمَا
يَهۡبِطُ
مِنۡ
خَشۡيَةِ
ٱللَّهِۗ
وَمَا
ٱللَّهُ
بِغَٰفِلٍ
عَمَّا
تَعۡمَلُونَ
٧٤
ولكنكم لم تنتفعوا بذلك; إذ بعد كل هذه المعجزات الخارقة اشتدت قلوبكم وغلظت، فلم يَنْفُذ إليها خير، ولم تَلِنْ أمام الآيات الباهرة التي أريتكموها، حتى صارت قلوبكم مثل الحجارة الصمَّاء، بل هي أشد منها غلظة; لأن من الحجارة ما يتسع وينفرج حتى تنصبَّ منه المياه صبًا، فتصير أنهارًا جاريةً، ومن الحجارة ما يتصدع فينشق، فتخرج منه العيون والينابيع، ومن الحجارة ما يسقط من أعالي الجبال مِن خشية الله تعالى وتعظيمه. وما الله بغافل عما تعملون.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
Fares Bader
تابع
قبل ٢٢ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٧٤:٢
سبحان ربي هذه الآية تعلّمك اسم الله الهادي فرغم كل هذه المعجزات قست قلوبهم قل لي بالله عليك
ماذا هناك بعد أن رأيت الله يحي الميت ؟
كيف يقسو قلبك بعد ذلك ؟
فنتعلم من هذه الآية أن الهداية من الله أولا وقبل كل شيء فهو يهدي أناس بأبسط الأشياء وفي أحلك الأماكن ظلمة فتهتدي زوجة فرعون تصور في هذا المكان وهذه البيئة تؤمن بالله وتهتدي وزوجة سيدنا لوط وزوجة سيدنا نوح حُجبت عنهما الهداية فرغم أنهما في بيئة صالحة ومتزوجتان من خير البشر ومع ذلك لم يهتديا لن...
عرض المزيد
٥
٠
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٧٤:٢
ثم وصف قسوتها بأنها كالحجارة، التي هي أشد قسوة من الحديد؛ لأن الحديد والرصاص إذا أُذِيب في النار ذاب، بخلاف الأحجار. السعدي: 55.
السؤال: لماذا شُبِّهَت قلوبهم القاسية بالحجارة، ولم تشبه بالحديد مثلًا؟
وقوة القلب المحمودة غير قسوته المذمومة، فإنه ينبغي أن يكون قويًّا من غير عنف، ولينًا من غير ضعف. ابن تيمية: 1/243.
السؤال: ما الفرق بين قوة القلب وقسوته؟
إن من الحجارة ما هو أنفع من قلوبكم؛ لخروج الماء منها وترديها، قال مجاهد: ما تردى حجر من رأس ج...
عرض المزيد
٠
٠
Cyax Zanetta
تابع
قبل ٤ أسابيع
·
المراجع
آية ٧٤:٢
A reminder to myself to always check my heart condition.
Recently I've just been so focused on working in this dunya to achieve the best result, and in that moment I went into survival mode.
I overdo my task without remembering to stop and rest to remember Allah.
Then... my heart became dry and empty...
Just every time I make du'a, I say: Ya Allah help me finish this task and grant me the best.
But at the same time I'm abandoning the condition o...
عرض المزيد
٢١
٣
Baraka Flow
تابع
قبل ٧ أسابيع
·
المراجع
آية ٦٣:٢، ٧٤:٢
Let us ponder the lesson of the mountains.
The people of Thamud carved magnificent homes into mountains, feeling secure in their strength, until they were destroyed by their arrogance.
When Musa (A.S.) asked to see Allah, he was told to look at a mountain. When Allah revealed Himself to it, the mountain crumbled to dust.
When the Flood came, Nuh’s disbelieving son sought refuge on a mountain, believing it could save him. Yet he drowned, while ...
عرض المزيد
١٩
٠
Mashrah Taha
تابع
قبل ٨ أسابيع
·
المراجع
آية ١٧:٥٧، ٧٤:٢
There are moments when the heart feels heavy yet strangely silent, when tears no longer flow and emotions seem locked away. This numbness is not the absence of feeling but the weight of too much: too many disappointments, too many sins, too many wounds carried without release. A numb heart is a heart that has grown tired of pain, but it is also a heart that desperately needs to be revived.
Allah describes hearts that harden and lose their soft...
عرض المزيد
١٣
٤
ekaterina myachina
تابع
قبل ١١ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٧٤:٢
Harder Than Stone
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:74) through the Hadith
After the covenant, the signs,
and even the miracle that exposed what had been hidden,
the Qur’an says:
﴿ثُمَّ قَسَتْ قُلُوبُكُم مِّنۢ بَعْدِ ذَٰلِكَ فَهِىَ كَٱلْحِجَارَةِ أَوْ أَشَدُّ قَسْوَةً﴾
“Then your hearts became hardened after that, being like stones or even harder.” -2:74
What gives the verse such weight, for me, is the phrase: “after that.”
Not before the signs.
No...
عرض المزيد
٦
٢
Arief Ardiansyah
تابع
قبل ١٤ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٧٤:٢
If even stones can respond to Allah with khashyah,
what about my heart?
Khasyah is a kind of خوف, but not just fear. It is fear mixed with knowing. A deep awareness of who Allah is, His greatness, His power, His حق over us. Because of that awareness, something inside responds.
Even stones, which we think are lifeless, have a kind of response to Allah. They “fall” out of khashyah. Of course, not like humans do, but in a way that fits their crea...
عرض المزيد
١٨
٢
Naveela Meral
تابع
السنة الماضية
·
المراجع
آية ٧٤:٢
Sometimes we get stuck in bad habits and tell ourselves that it's too difficult to overcome and feel hopeless and hardened.
Allah is giving us the example of stones as a comparison. Even stones that are hard and lifeless can break and release pure life giving water then what about us? We human beings have hearts and most importantly have the ability to select, reflect and try.
So it's possible to turn back and overcome bad habits that weigh our s...
عرض المزيد
١٤
٢
Sarah R
تابع
قبل ٤ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٧٤:٢
There are 3 types of rocks that are mentioned here:
🪨 An example of abundant good, similar to a believer who benefits others around him. He keeps gaining knowledge and rivers of khair gush forth from him.
🪨 The second is that of extremely hard rocks, those that have reached the extent of being hard.
It absorbs water but it remains deep-seated and doesn’t flow. Until a calamity or misfortune occurs and then goodness - all that has been absorbe...
عرض المزيد
٤
٠
DrHaleema Anwar
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١٦:٥٧، ٢١:٥٩، ٧٤:٢
It trembles me to the core when the ayah says, 'Has the time not yet come for believers’ hearts to be humbled at the remembrance of Allah'. The word of Allah humble and turn mountain into dusts (خَٰشِعًا مُّتَصَدِّعًا مِّنْ خَشْيَةِ ٱللَّهِ) if it were revealed on them, yet my heart isn't moved when these word are recited. This forces me to think, 'has my heart become harder then a rock? (كَٱلْحِجَارَةِ أَوْ أَشَدُّ قَسْوَةً).'
When the word of ...
عرض المزيد
٢٢
٢
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