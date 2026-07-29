تسجيل الدخول
تسجيل الدخول
تسجيل الدخول
اختر اللغة
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
البقرة
٦١
٦١:٢
واذ قلتم يا موسى لن نصبر على طعام واحد فادع لنا ربك يخرج لنا مما تنبت الارض من بقلها وقثايها وفومها وعدسها وبصلها قال اتستبدلون الذي هو ادنى بالذي هو خير اهبطوا مصرا فان لكم ما سالتم وضربت عليهم الذلة والمسكنة وباءوا بغضب من الله ذالك بانهم كانوا يكفرون بايات الله ويقتلون النبيين بغير الحق ذالك بما عصوا وكانوا يعتدون ٦١
وَإِذْ قُلْتُمْ يَـٰمُوسَىٰ لَن نَّصْبِرَ عَلَىٰ طَعَامٍۢ وَٰحِدٍۢ فَٱدْعُ لَنَا رَبَّكَ يُخْرِجْ لَنَا مِمَّا تُنۢبِتُ ٱلْأَرْضُ مِنۢ بَقْلِهَا وَقِثَّآئِهَا وَفُومِهَا وَعَدَسِهَا وَبَصَلِهَا ۖ قَالَ أَتَسْتَبْدِلُونَ ٱلَّذِى هُوَ أَدْنَىٰ بِٱلَّذِى هُوَ خَيْرٌ ۚ ٱهْبِطُوا۟ مِصْرًۭا فَإِنَّ لَكُم مَّا سَأَلْتُمْ ۗ وَضُرِبَتْ عَلَيْهِمُ ٱلذِّلَّةُ وَٱلْمَسْكَنَةُ وَبَآءُو بِغَضَبٍۢ مِّنَ ٱللَّهِ ۗ ذَٰلِكَ بِأَنَّهُمْ كَانُوا۟ يَكْفُرُونَ بِـَٔايَـٰتِ ٱللَّهِ وَيَقْتُلُونَ ٱلنَّبِيِّـۧنَ بِغَيْرِ ٱلْحَقِّ ۗ ذَٰلِكَ بِمَا عَصَوا۟ وَّكَانُوا۟ يَعْتَدُونَ ٦١
وَإِذۡ
قُلۡتُمۡ
يَٰمُوسَىٰ
لَن
نَّصۡبِرَ
عَلَىٰ
طَعَامٖ
وَٰحِدٖ
فَٱدۡعُ
لَنَا
رَبَّكَ
يُخۡرِجۡ
لَنَا
مِمَّا
تُنۢبِتُ
ٱلۡأَرۡضُ
مِنۢ
بَقۡلِهَا
وَقِثَّآئِهَا
وَفُومِهَا
وَعَدَسِهَا
وَبَصَلِهَاۖ
قَالَ
أَتَسۡتَبۡدِلُونَ
ٱلَّذِي
هُوَ
أَدۡنَىٰ
بِٱلَّذِي
هُوَ
خَيۡرٌۚ
ٱهۡبِطُواْ
مِصۡرٗا
فَإِنَّ
لَكُم
مَّا
سَأَلۡتُمۡۗ
وَضُرِبَتۡ
عَلَيۡهِمُ
ٱلذِّلَّةُ
وَٱلۡمَسۡكَنَةُ
وَبَآءُو
بِغَضَبٖ
مِّنَ
ٱللَّهِۚ
ذَٰلِكَ
بِأَنَّهُمۡ
كَانُواْ
يَكۡفُرُونَ
بِـَٔايَٰتِ
ٱللَّهِ
وَيَقۡتُلُونَ
ٱلنَّبِيِّـۧنَ
بِغَيۡرِ
ٱلۡحَقِّۚ
ذَٰلِكَ
بِمَا
عَصَواْ
وَّكَانُواْ
يَعۡتَدُونَ
٦١
واذكروا حين أنزلنا عليكم الطعام الحلو، والطير الشهي، فبطِرتم النعمة كعادتكم، وأصابكم الضيق والملل،
فقلتم:
يا موسى لن نصبر على طعام ثابت لا يتغير مع الأيام، فادع لنا ربك يخرج لنا من نبات الأرض طعامًا من البقول والخُضَر، والقثاء والحبوب التي تؤكل، والعدس، والبصل. قال موسى -مستنكرًا عليهم-: أتطلبون هذه الأطعمة التي هي أقل قدرًا، وتتركون هذا الرزق النافع الذي اختاره الله لكم؟ اهبطوا من هذه البادية إلى أي مدينة، تجدوا ما اشتهيتم كثيرًا في الحقول والأسواق. ولما هبطوا تبيَّن لهم أنهم يُقَدِّمون اختيارهم -في كل موطن- على اختيار الله، ويُؤْثِرون شهواتهم على ما اختاره الله لهم; لذلك لزمتهم صِفَةُ الذل وفقر النفوس، وانصرفوا ورجعوا بغضب من الله; لإعراضهم عن دين الله، ولأنهم كانوا يكفرون بآيات الله ويقتلون النبيين ظلمًا وعدوانًا; وذلك بسبب عصيانهم وتجاوزهم حدود ربهم.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٦١:٢
فيه تهديد لهذه الأمة بما غلب على أهل الدنيا منهم من مثل أحوالهم باستبدال الأدنى في المعنى من الحرام والمتشابه بالأعلى من الطيب. البقاعي: 1/149.
السؤال: ماذا تفيد هذه الأمة مما حصل لليهود، وما يحصل لهم؟
ولما كان الذي جرى منهم فيه أكبر دليل على قلة صبرهم، واحتقارهم لأوامر الله ونعمه؛ جازاهم من جنس عملهم، فقال: (وضربت عليهم الذلة) التي تشاهد على ظاهر أبدانهم، (والمسكنة) بقلوبهم. السعدي: 53.
السؤال: لماذا كانت الذلة والمسكنة عقوبة مناسبة لمعاصي بني ...
عرض المزيد
٠
٠
Ilham Amin
تابع
قبل ١٧ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٦١:٢، ١٨٧:٢
#RamadanTaughtMe
that we eat to worship.
"...˹You may˺ eat and drink until you see the light of dawn breaking the darkness of night, then complete the fast until nightfall..."
I have learnt many lessons over the years from Ramadan, but one lesson that stood out to me this year was the purpose of food. Ramadan was structured in a perfect way to aid worship. We begin our first meal of the day at Suhur, and that provides nourishment for the entir...
عرض المزيد
٢٢
٠
Nuzhath Fatima
تابع
قبل ٢٢ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٦١:٢
Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh.
"This line in the ayah, 'ٱلَّذِى هُوَ أَدْنَىٰ بِٱلَّذِى هُوَ خَيْرٌ,' really struck a chord with me. It highlights how we often prioritize the immediate, fleeting benefits over what's truly better in the long run. We might choose a lucrative job over pursuing Quranic studies.
ٱلَّذِى هُوَ أَدْنَىٰ بِٱلَّذِى هُوَ خَيْرٌ or opt for extravagant weddings instead of simple, Sunnah-compliant celebrations. ...
عرض المزيد
٩
٢
Ahmad Hayat
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٦١:٢
When you start letting go of faith. Even the food from Heaven loses its taste and pleasure. Prophet Musa (A.S) feels frustration when he sees his people asking for earthly vegetables over man-o-salwa...
١١
٠
Khansa Chemnad
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٦١:٢
Bani Israel is complaining for not having variety in food - foods that came from the heavens. They were ungrateful in so many ways, The verses prior to this Allah is listing out the favours he gave them. but inspite of so many favours - big and small, they were truly ungrateful.
While I was reading these verses, I wondered how many times have we sat down to look at all the favours Allah has given us, yet most times we choose to look at what we d...
عرض المزيد
٩
١
Umar Shariff
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٦١:٢، ٦٤:٢٩
Life of this world is insignificant but still, you prefer it over the significant, permanent life of Aakhirah.
Let's not forget you laughed at your forefathers when they have preferred garlic, onion, lentils over the heavenly food.
وَإِذْ قُلْتُمْ يَـٰمُوسَىٰ لَن نَّصْبِرَ عَلَىٰ طَعَامٍ وَٰحِدٍ فَٱدْعُ لَنَا رَبَّكَ يُخْرِجْ لَنَا مِمَّا تُنۢبِتُ ٱلْأَرْضُ مِنۢ بَقْلِهَا وَقِثَّآئِهَا وَفُومِهَا وَعَدَسِهَا وَبَصَلِهَا ۖ قَالَ أَتَسْتَبْدِل...
عرض المزيد
١
٠
A Siddiqui
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٦١:٢
'A sense of entitlement is based on a person's belief that they deserve privileges or recognition for things that they did not earn. In simple terms, people with a sense of entitlement believe that the world owes them something in exchange for nothing.'
When I read the ayah noted below, the word 'entitlement' came to mind. It almost sounds like someone asking another person to place a take-out order for them at restaurant. As though the friend i...
عرض المزيد
٢٦
٦
Noorr Sahar
تابع
قبل ٦ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٦١:٢، ٣١:٧، ٢٤:٦٩
We live in a world where food is abused as drugs.
Yesterday my mother was telling me that diabetic people can't eat many things such as rice,potatoes,juices, desserts etc.
I'm struggling these days on my irregular eating habit. I'm a food lover. It seems like putting a stone on my heart..
Eating beyond our need leads us to laziness in general and in salah. Furthermore, it is a poison for heart.
Urwah' reported :Aisha (May Allah be Pleased...
عرض المزيد
١١
٣
tareq abed
تابع
قبل ٨ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٦١:٢، ٥٧:٢
Compare his attitude with the companions of Rasool Allah saw who would travel in the desert heat for battles , eating leaves of trees when they run out of food, and would sometimes chew the date seed all die to satisfy their hunger and with that never complained or asked the Prophet SAW to ask Allah swt to send down blessings from the sky.
٦
٠
ekaterina myachina
تابع
قبل ١٢ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٦٠:٢-٦١
The Heart That Keeps Looking Elsewhere
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:60–61) through the Hadith
In these verses, water emerges from stone.
وَإِذِ اسْتَسْقَىٰ مُوسَىٰ لِقَوْمِهِ فَقُلْنَا اضْرِب بِّعَصَاكَ الْحَجَرَ ۖ فَانفَجَرَتْ مِنْهُ اثْنَتَا عَشْرَةَ عَيْنًا
“And [recall] when Musa prayed for water for his people, and We said: ‘Strike the stone with your staff,’ and twelve springs burst forth from it...”— 2:60
Even the image itself feels overwhelm...
عرض المزيد
١٠
٢
استكشف مجتمع التدبر
الآية السابقة
الآية التالية