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البقرة
٢٦
٢٦:٢
۞ ان الله لا يستحيي ان يضرب مثلا ما بعوضة فما فوقها فاما الذين امنوا فيعلمون انه الحق من ربهم واما الذين كفروا فيقولون ماذا اراد الله بهاذا مثلا يضل به كثيرا ويهدي به كثيرا وما يضل به الا الفاسقين ٢٦
۞ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ لَا يَسْتَحْىِۦٓ أَن يَضْرِبَ مَثَلًۭا مَّا بَعُوضَةًۭ فَمَا فَوْقَهَا ۚ فَأَمَّا ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ فَيَعْلَمُونَ أَنَّهُ ٱلْحَقُّ مِن رَّبِّهِمْ ۖ وَأَمَّا ٱلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا۟ فَيَقُولُونَ مَاذَآ أَرَادَ ٱللَّهُ بِهَـٰذَا مَثَلًۭا ۘ يُضِلُّ بِهِۦ كَثِيرًۭا وَيَهْدِى بِهِۦ كَثِيرًۭا ۚ وَمَا يُضِلُّ بِهِۦٓ إِلَّا ٱلْفَـٰسِقِينَ ٢٦
۞ إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
لَا
يَسۡتَحۡيِۦٓ
أَن
يَضۡرِبَ
مَثَلٗا
مَّا
بَعُوضَةٗ
فَمَا
فَوۡقَهَاۚ
فَأَمَّا
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
فَيَعۡلَمُونَ
أَنَّهُ
ٱلۡحَقُّ
مِن
رَّبِّهِمۡۖ
وَأَمَّا
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
فَيَقُولُونَ
مَاذَآ
أَرَادَ
ٱللَّهُ
بِهَٰذَا
مَثَلٗاۘ
يُضِلُّ
بِهِۦ
كَثِيرٗا
وَيَهۡدِي
بِهِۦ
كَثِيرٗاۚ
وَمَا
يُضِلُّ
بِهِۦٓ
إِلَّا
ٱلۡفَٰسِقِينَ
٢٦
إن الله تعالى لا يستحيي من الحق أن يذكر شيئًا ما، قلَّ أو كثر، ولو كان تمثيلا بأصغر شيء، كالبعوضة والذباب ونحو ذلك، مما ضربه الله مثلا لِعَجْز كل ما يُعْبَد من دون الله. فأما المؤمنون فيعلمون حكمة الله في التمثيل بالصغير والكبير من خلقه،
وأما الكفار فَيَسْخرون ويقولون:
ما مراد الله مِن ضَرْب المثل بهذه الحشرات الحقيرة؟ ويجيبهم الله بأن المراد هو الاختبار، وتمييز المؤمن من الكافر; لذلك يصرف الله بهذا المثل ناسًا كثيرين عن الحق لسخريتهم منه، ويوفق به غيرهم إلى مزيد من الإيمان والهداية. والله تعالى لا يظلم أحدًا; لأنه لا يَصْرِف عن الحق إلا الخارجين عن طاعته.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٢٦:٢
ذم لمن يضل به؛ فإنه فاسق، ليس أنه كان فاسقًا قبل ذلك؛ ولهذا تأولها سعد بن أبي وقاص في الخوارج، وسماهم (فاسقين) لأنهم ضلوا بالقرآن؛ فمن ضل بالقرآن فهو فاسق. ابن تيمية: 1/178.
السؤال: من حرف معاني القرآن عن فهم سلف الأمة فهو فاسق؛ وضّح ذلك من الآية.
أي: ببركة اعتقادهم الخير، وتسليمهم له الأمر، يهديهم ربهم بإيمانهم؛ فيفهمهم المراد منه، ويشرح صدورهم لما فيه من المعارف؛ فيزيدهم به إيمانًا وطمأنينة وإيقانًا. والمهديون كثير في الواقع، قليل بالنسبة إلى ...
عرض المزيد
٠
٠
Salihu Abba
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٤٤:١٧، ٢٦:٢، ١٦٤:٢، ١٠:٣٤، ٢٩:٥٥
An analogy to appreciate and Comprehend the Glorification and Praises of All creation Toward Allah other than Mankind !
When you deeply reflect upon the Quran, many profound realities are unveiled—truths that may seem obvious once discovered, yet remain hidden to those who do not engage with it. One recurring theme in the Quran is the use of examples and analogies. These are powerful tools for bridging the gap between different levels of underst...
عرض المزيد
٢٥
٥
Lulu Fakhriyah
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٢٦:٢
This verse reminds me to 55:2. I am a teacher and I always use Ar-Rahman as a stepping stone to understand how incredible Allah is as 'a teacher'. Every single word He uses to persuade and to challenge human beings to think is overwhelmingly impressive. Looking at 2:26, to me it shows how amazing He is as a teacher. In the Quran, I find Allah always presents parables that are familiar, we can simply find it in our everyday life, that are easy to ...
عرض المزيد
١٧
٩
A Siddiqui
تابع
قبل ٤ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٢٦:٢
Oh Allah, had it not been for your Mercy and Guidance, my entire life would been spent like the people in the 2nd group mentioned in this ayah. I would have remained confused and misguided, always questioning every little matter.
Thank you, Allah, for giving us a world full of signs and guiding us to recognize the Truth.
Whether it is an ayah in the Quran or an ayah in the Universe, whether it is a mountain, the moon, a mosquito, or a mysterio...
عرض المزيد
٤٧
١١
Mariam Awais
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٧٣:٢٢، ٢٦:٢
Initially when I entered the fold of Islam years back by the grace of Allaah ;as and when I started reading different translations of Qur'an , I remember the first of the examples I came across was that of a fly mentioned in aayah 73 of Surah Al Hajj .. So I used to initiate these discussions with family to begin with ; giving this profound example ; every time amazed at the fact that Allaah used the example of something as small as a mosquito ...
عرض المزيد
٩
١
ekaterina myachina
تابع
قبل ١٤ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٢٥:٢-٢٧
A Promise, A Test, A Consequence
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:25-27) through the Hadith
There is a quiet sequence in these ayahs.
You are first shown where you are being led… (2:25 - a promise)
then how people respond along the way… (2:26 - a test)
and finally what that response becomes over time. (2:27 - a consequence)
It begins by opening something ahead of you — not fear this time, but promise:
وَبَشِّرِ الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا وَعَمِلُوا الصَّالِحَ...
عرض المزيد
٤
٠
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