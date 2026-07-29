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البقرة
٢٣
٢٣:٢
وان كنتم في ريب مما نزلنا على عبدنا فاتوا بسورة من مثله وادعوا شهداءكم من دون الله ان كنتم صادقين ٢٣
وَإِن كُنتُمْ فِى رَيْبٍۢ مِّمَّا نَزَّلْنَا عَلَىٰ عَبْدِنَا فَأْتُوا۟ بِسُورَةٍۢ مِّن مِّثْلِهِۦ وَٱدْعُوا۟ شُهَدَآءَكُم مِّن دُونِ ٱللَّهِ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـٰدِقِينَ ٢٣
وَإِن
كُنتُمۡ
فِي
رَيۡبٖ
مِّمَّا
نَزَّلۡنَا
عَلَىٰ
عَبۡدِنَا
فَأۡتُواْ
بِسُورَةٖ
مِّن
مِّثۡلِهِۦ
وَٱدۡعُواْ
شُهَدَآءَكُم
مِّن
دُونِ
ٱللَّهِ
إِن
كُنتُمۡ
صَٰدِقِينَ
٢٣
وإن كنتم -أيها الكافرون المعاندون- في شَكٍّ من القرآن الذي نَزَّلناه على عبدنا محمد صلى الله عليه وسلم، وتزعمون أنه ليس من عند الله، فهاتوا سورة تماثل سورة من القرآن، واستعينوا بمن تقدرون عليه مِن أعوانكم، إن كنتم صادقين في دعواكم.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٢٣:٢-٢٤
أي: ولن تفعلوا ذلك أبدًا، وهذه أيضًا معجزة أخرى، وهو أنه أخبر خبرًا جازمًا قاطعًا مقدمًا غير خائف ولا مشفق أن هذا القرآن لا يعارض بمثله أبد الآبدين، ودهر الداهرين، وكذلك وقع الأمر لم يعارض من لدنه إلى زماننا هذا، ولا يمكن، وأنَّى يتأتى ذلك لأحد. ابن كثير: 1/58.
السؤال: هذه الآية تدل على معجزة ظاهرة للقرآن الكريم، وضِّحها.
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر وعمل:
https://altadabbur.com/...
عرض المزيد
٠
٠
Hammad Fahim
تابع
قبل ٢٣ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٩١:٣، ٣:٦٧، ٢٣:٢
You will find no discrepancy in what the Compassionate One creates, so look again and check for yourself: can you spot any cracks?
All of Allah's creation is underpinned by His rahma. The atmosphere, living creatures the planets in their precise orbits operate by His rahma and wisdom. Nothing exists randomly; everything is sustained with perfect decree and design.
So look again and check for yourself: can you spot any cracks?
This verse calls...
عرض المزيد
٢٢
٥
Soulfull Mental Healfh
تابع
قبل ٢٣ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٢٣:٢
The following points make replicating the Quran impossible:
It is not a man-made book to begin with it is the word of God
Many intelligent people existed in the past and many intelligent people exist now and yet none have been able to match the knowledge base and accuracy of the Quran (if only intelligence was the criteria - whilst Allah challenges whoever wants to take help from every other source Jinn and mankind except Himself)
The eloquenc...
عرض المزيد
٦
٠
Wafia noor
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٢٣:٢، ١٣:٥٥
Aslam o alaikum
Notice how the scent from a rose never fades away even if you pluck them or keep them in books for years, but human created rose scented perfumes fade away so easily after a day or 2.
That's the difference in Allah's creation and mankind's things that we make from knowledge given by Allah. Allah's creation is perfect and long-lasting just like the scent of a rose, but mankind's creation is inspiration from nature one way or the o...
عرض المزيد
٢٧
٣
Salihu Abba
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٨٨:١٧، ٨٢:١٧، ٢٣:٢
What Does Allah’s Challenge to Bring Forth a Similitude of the Qur’an Mean?
In Qur’anic verses such as 2:23 and 17:88, Allah challenges humanity and jinn to produce a text comparable to the Qur’an. This challenge has sparked attempts throughout history, yet none have succeeded. The question arises: How do we measure success in meeting this challenge? What is the metric?
The Need for Metrics
Since the Qur’anic challenge was issued, many have tri...
عرض المزيد
١٤
٧
Syeda Bokhari
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٢٣:٢
It's a challenge to produce a similar surah.
There's definitely NO alternative to the Quran. Often we turn to the motivational speakers and inspirational material to get some guidelines. But they are No alternatives to the Quran. It's a message to us. Seek guidance and inspiration through Quran or through sources that essentially flow from it. How can anyone tell us what to do when Allah being our Creator has already revealed to us the paths. O...
عرض المزيد
٥
٠
Syed Hassan
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٢٣:٢
Reflections on 2:23 - Specifically on the word Surah:
* The word Surah occurs a few times in the Qur`an but this is its first occurrence. Dr. Bassam Saeh indicates that although the 7th century Arab was familiar with this word, it had never been used in the context of text put together in some type of cohesion, a chapter. The Arab would have recognized this term to be a cognate of سُور which meant a high city wall, or سُورة which meant lofty, el...
عرض المزيد
٥
٠
Hana Alasry
تابع
قبل ٦ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٢٣:٤٥، ٢٣:٢، ٣٨:١٠، ٤٩:٢٨-٥٧
Other places in the Quran (in surat Baqara and Yunus), the quraysh, a people that prided themselves on mastery of language and poetry, are challenged to bring scripture. It's a rhetorical challenge because obviously, scripture is only from Allah. They could never produce the likes of it. The awe even the idolators had at the Quran is easily understood by their propaganda campaign: they begin by calling the Prophet (saw) a poet, but realize the wo...
عرض المزيد
٨
١
tareq abed
تابع
قبل ٨ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٣٤:٥٢، ٢٣:٢، ١٣:١١، ٣٨:١٠، ٨٨:١٧
Why did Quraish torture and expel their own children, sacrifice their men's lives in battle against the Muslims, and spend countless amounts of money fighting the Muslims when all they had to do was gather their poetic skills in coming up with a few verses like the Quran, even as small as surah al Kawthar. Why did history not record even a single attempt from Quraish? Wouldn't it have been easier for them to do that than wear themselves out in fi...
عرض المزيد
٣
٠
ekaterina myachina
تابع
قبل ١٤ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٢١:٢-٢٤
What follows from being created?
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:21-24) through the Hadith
يَا أَيُّهَا النَّاسُ اعْبُدُوا رَبَّكُمُ… ﴿٢١﴾
“O mankind, worship your Lord…” (2:21)
After describing the different ways people respond to guidance,
the Qur’an shifts in a noticeable way.
It no longer speaks about people—it begins to address them directly:
“O mankind”.
This call is not limited to a specific group,
nor confined to a particular moment.
It is o...
عرض المزيد
١١
٠
استكشف مجتمع التدبر
الآية السابقة
الآية التالية