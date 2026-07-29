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البقرة
٢٢٢
٢٢٢:٢
ويسالونك عن المحيض قل هو اذى فاعتزلوا النساء في المحيض ولا تقربوهن حتى يطهرن فاذا تطهرن فاتوهن من حيث امركم الله ان الله يحب التوابين ويحب المتطهرين ٢٢٢
وَيَسْـَٔلُونَكَ عَنِ ٱلْمَحِيضِ ۖ قُلْ هُوَ أَذًۭى فَٱعْتَزِلُوا۟ ٱلنِّسَآءَ فِى ٱلْمَحِيضِ ۖ وَلَا تَقْرَبُوهُنَّ حَتَّىٰ يَطْهُرْنَ ۖ فَإِذَا تَطَهَّرْنَ فَأْتُوهُنَّ مِنْ حَيْثُ أَمَرَكُمُ ٱللَّهُ ۚ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ يُحِبُّ ٱلتَّوَّٰبِينَ وَيُحِبُّ ٱلْمُتَطَهِّرِينَ ٢٢٢
وَيَسۡـَٔلُونَكَ
عَنِ
ٱلۡمَحِيضِۖ
قُلۡ
هُوَ
أَذٗى
فَٱعۡتَزِلُواْ
ٱلنِّسَآءَ
فِي
ٱلۡمَحِيضِ
وَلَا
تَقۡرَبُوهُنَّ
حَتَّىٰ
يَطۡهُرۡنَۖ
فَإِذَا
تَطَهَّرۡنَ
فَأۡتُوهُنَّ
مِنۡ
حَيۡثُ
أَمَرَكُمُ
ٱللَّهُۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
يُحِبُّ
ٱلتَّوَّٰبِينَ
وَيُحِبُّ
ٱلۡمُتَطَهِّرِينَ
٢٢٢
ويسألونك عن الحيض -وهو الدم الذي يسيل من أرحام النساء جِبِلَّة في أوقات مخصوصة-، قل لهم -أيها النبي-: هو أذى مستقذر يضر من يَقْرَبُه، فاجتنبوا جماع النساء مدة الحيض حتى ينقطع الدم، فإذا انقطع الدم، واغتسلن، فجامعوهن في الموضع الذي أحلَّه الله لكم، وهو القبل لا الدبر. إن الله يحب عباده المكثرين من الاستغفار والتوبة، ويحب عباده المتطهرين الذين يبتعدون عن الفواحش والأقذار.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٢٢٢:٢
تأنيسًا لقلوب المتحرجين من معاودة الذنب بعد توبة منه، أي: ومن معاودة التوبة بعد الوقوع في ذنب ثان؛ لما يخشى العاصي من أن يُكتب عليه كذبة كلما أحدث توبة وزل بعدها؛ فيُعد مستهزئًا، فيسقط من عين الله ثم لا يبالي به، فيوقفه ذلك عن التوبة. البقاعي: 1/422.
السؤال: لماذا عبر بصيغة التوابين التي تفيد الاستمرار ؟
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر وعمل:
https://altadabbur.com/#aya=2_222
#وقفة_...
عرض المزيد
٠
٠
Ashfaq Katariya
تابع
السنة الماضية
·
المراجع
آية ٢٢٢:٢
Allah Loves Those Who Repent
'Indeed, Allah loves those who repent and loves those who purify themselves.' (Surah Al-Baqarah 2:222)
Read this again: Allah loves those who repent. Not just that He forgives them, not just that He accepts them back, but He loves them.
This is not just mercy. This is divine love—far beyond human understanding. When we sin, we often feel ashamed, distant, and unworthy. But look at the words of your Creator: He doe...
عرض المزيد
١٠
١
ayah
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٥٣:٣٩، ٢٢٢:٢، ٧٠:٢٥
Shame can feel overwhelming, like a wall between you and Allah. It whispers that you’re not worthy of His forgiveness, that your mistakes define you. But that’s not true. Shame is only a dead end if it stops you from turning back to Allah. If it leads you to repentance, it becomes the beginning of a beautiful journey toward His mercy.
Allah says in the Quran: 'O My servants who have transgressed against themselves, do not despair of the mercy of...
عرض المزيد
١٣
٣
ayah
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٥٣:٣٩، ٢٢٢:٢
There are moments when regret hits like a storm, and your mind gets stuck replaying the same mistakes over and over. You start questioning yourself: Why did I do that? What if I had chosen differently? This cycle of rumination feels endless, like you're drowning in your own thoughts. But let me tell you this, Allah’s mercy is bigger than any mistake you’ve made.
Allah tells us in the Quran: 'Indeed, Allah loves those who are constantly repentant...
عرض المزيد
٦
٥
Sherene Mansor
تابع
قبل ٤ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٣٦:٢، ٢٢٢:٢، ٤٨:٦٨-٤٩، ٤٥:١١-٤٦، ١:٨٠
#QuranWeeklyDose
#AllahLoves
Allah Loves those who continuously repent to Him.
Al Baqarah : 222 started off our Weekly Quran Dose (Week 3).
I admired Ustadz Mohannad's modesty as he shyly commented on the topic at hand.
For a lesson to be taught Allah SWT, the most supreme Teacher, spared no feelings.
Allah SWT talks about the most intimate relations to teach us to earn His Love by pursuing purity and also to constantly turn back in repentan...
عرض المزيد
١١
٣
Sundas Ejaz
تابع
قبل ٦ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٢٢٢:٢، ١٦:٢٨، ٨٧:٢١
HE الله عزوجل says towards the end of 2:222 'Surely الله loves those who always turn to Him in repentance and those who purify themselves.'
HE الله عزوجل is affectionate towards those people who sincerely repent. The word توبة itself means 'to return', but in the context of Islamic terminology it means 'return back to الله عزوجل'. We all sin and make mistakes - this is our human nature but الله عزوجل in his mercy even asked نبي صلى الله عليه وسل...
عرض المزيد
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٢
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