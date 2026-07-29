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البقرة
٢٠٠
٢٠٠:٢
فاذا قضيتم مناسككم فاذكروا الله كذكركم اباءكم او اشد ذكرا فمن الناس من يقول ربنا اتنا في الدنيا وما له في الاخرة من خلاق ٢٠٠
فَإِذَا قَضَيْتُم مَّنَـٰسِكَكُمْ فَٱذْكُرُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ كَذِكْرِكُمْ ءَابَآءَكُمْ أَوْ أَشَدَّ ذِكْرًۭا ۗ فَمِنَ ٱلنَّاسِ مَن يَقُولُ رَبَّنَآ ءَاتِنَا فِى ٱلدُّنْيَا وَمَا لَهُۥ فِى ٱلْـَٔاخِرَةِ مِنْ خَلَـٰقٍۢ ٢٠٠
فَإِذَا
قَضَيۡتُم
مَّنَٰسِكَكُمۡ
فَٱذۡكُرُواْ
ٱللَّهَ
كَذِكۡرِكُمۡ
ءَابَآءَكُمۡ
أَوۡ
أَشَدَّ
ذِكۡرٗاۗ
فَمِنَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
مَن
يَقُولُ
رَبَّنَآ
ءَاتِنَا
فِي
ٱلدُّنۡيَا
وَمَا
لَهُۥ
فِي
ٱلۡأٓخِرَةِ
مِنۡ
خَلَٰقٖ
٢٠٠
فإذا أتممتم عبادتكم، وفرغتم من أعمال الحج، فأكثروا من ذكر الله والثناء عليه، مثل ذكركم مفاخر آبائكم وأعظم من ذلك. فمن الناس فريق يجعل همه الدنيا فقط، فيدعو قائلا ربنا آتنا في الدنيا صحة، ومالا وأولادًا، وهؤلاء ليس لهم في الآخرة حظ ولا نصيب; لرغبتهم عنها وقَصْرِ هَمِّهم على الدنيا.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٢٠٠:٢
وقرن سبحانه الذكر بالدعاء؛ للإشارة إلى أن المعتبر من الذكر ما يكون عن قلب حاضر، وتوجه باطن؛ كما هو حال الداعي حين طلب حاجة، لا مجرد التفوه والنطق به،... وبدأ -سبحانه وتعالى- بالذكر لكونه مفتاحًا للإجابة، ثم بين -جل شأنه- أنهم ينقسمون في سؤال الله تعالى إلى من يغلب عليه حب الدنيا؛ فلا يدعو إلا بها، ومن يدعو بصلاح حاله في الدنيا والآخرة. الألوسي: 2/90.
السؤال: لماذا قرن سبحانه الذكر بالدعاء؟ ولماذا بدأ بالذكر؟
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التع...
عرض المزيد
٠
٠
Mohannad Hakeem
تابع
قبل ٤ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٢:٢٣-٣، ١٤:٢٠، ٢٠٠:٢، ١٠٣:٤
When you are done with your prayer: Mention Allah in abundance! [4:103]
When you are done with Hajj rituals: Mention Allah like you repeatedly mention and honor your forefathers, and even more! [2:200]
If you have khushu' (humility) in your prayer, you will automatically abstain from vain and useless talk! [23:2-3]
ya Musa! Establish the prayer for the sole purpose of remembering Me! [20:14]
The commands of Allah are meant to increase the quant...
عرض المزيد
٢٧
٢
Sardor Karim
تابع
قبل ٢٢ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٢٠٠:٢-٢٠١
Allah teaches us that whenever we pray and make dua, we should NEVER forget to ask Allah for rewards both in dunya and in the hereafter. We are so concerned about our worldly affairs that we rarely think about the Hereafter. Even something as simple as asking Allah for granting Jannah, under which rivers flow, can be a great and simple way to start!!!
رَبَّنَآ ءَاتِنَا فِى الدُّنْيَا حَسَنَةً وَفِي الاٌّخِرَةِ حَسَنَةً وَقِنَا عَذَابَ النَّارِ
...
عرض المزيد
١٣
١
Sherene Mansor
تابع
قبل ٤ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١١٠:١٨، ٢٠٠:٢-٢٠١، ٧٨:٢٢، ٢٠٤:٢-٢٠٧
#QuranWeeklyDose
This week's session rounded up the discussion on Hajj.
The Hajj experience divides people into 4 categories.
1. the ones who ask Allah SWT for only dunya (2:200)
2. the ones who ask for both dunya and akhirah (2:201)
3. the ones whose speech impresses you and calls upon Allah SWT but in their hearts they oppose Islam; the hypocrites (2:204-206)
4. the ones who sacrifice everything for Allah SWT (2:207)
Knowing this reality, wh...
عرض المزيد
٧
٥
ماريا مرزوقي
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٢٠٠:٢-٢٠١، ٧٧:٢٨
QURANIC MAXIMS DAY 6: 'Do not forget your share of the worldly life' (28:77)
This reminds me of another ayah actually, from Surah Al-Baqarah: 200-201 where there are some who ask only of this world and has no share of the akhirah, while there are those who ask for the goodness from this world and the akhirah.
And this ayah from Al Qasas seems to expand on 2:201 that we are to prioritise the reward of the akhirah without forgetting our worldly s...
عرض المزيد
٦
٦
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