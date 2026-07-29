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البقرة
١٥٣
١٥٣:٢
يا ايها الذين امنوا استعينوا بالصبر والصلاة ان الله مع الصابرين ١٥٣
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ ٱسْتَعِينُوا۟ بِٱلصَّبْرِ وَٱلصَّلَوٰةِ ۚ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ مَعَ ٱلصَّـٰبِرِينَ ١٥٣
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
ٱسۡتَعِينُواْ
بِٱلصَّبۡرِ
وَٱلصَّلَوٰةِۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
مَعَ
ٱلصَّٰبِرِينَ
١٥٣
يا أيها المؤمنون اطلبوا العون من الله في كل أموركم:
بالصبر على النوائب والمصائب، وبالصبر على ترك المعاصي والذنوب، والصبر على الطاعات والقربات، وبالصلاة التي تطمئن بها النفس، وتنهى عن الفحشاء والمنكر. إن الله مع الصابرين بعونه وتوفيقه وتسديده.
وفي الآية:
إثبات معيَّة الله الخاصة بالمؤمنين، المقتضية لما سلف ذكره; أما المعية العامة، المقتضية للعلم والإحاطة فهي لجميع الخلق.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٥٣:٢
إذا كانت صلاة العبد صلاة كاملة، مجتمعًا فيها ما يلزم فيها وما يُسَنُّ، وحصل فيها حضور القلب،... لا جرم أن هذه الصلاة من أكبر المعونة على جميع الأمور؛ فإن الصلاة تنهى عن الفحشاء والمنكر، ولأن هذا الحضور الذي يكون في الصلاة يوجب للعبد في قلبه وَصفًا وَدَاعِيًا يدعوه إلى امتثال أوامر ربه، واجتناب نواهيه؛ هذه هي الصلاة التي أمر الله أن نستعين بها على كل شيء. السعدي: 75.
السؤال: كيف تكون الصلاة معينة للعبد على امتثال أوامر ربه واجتناب نواهيه؟
هذه معي...
عرض المزيد
٠
٠
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٥٣:٢-١٥٤
إشارة إلى أن كون الله معهم لا يمنع أن يُستشهَد منهم شهداء، بل ذلك من ثمرات كون الله معهم؛ حيث يظفر من استشهد منهم بسعادة الأخرى، ومن بقي بسعادة الدارين. البقاعي: 1/279.
السؤال: هل معية الله للمجاهدين الصابرين تمنع من استشهادهم؟
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر وعمل:
https://altadabbur.com/#aya=2_153
#وقفة_تدبرية
٠
٠
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٥٢:٢-١٥٣
لما فرغ تعالى من بيان الأمر بالشكر؛ شرع في بيان الصبر والإرشاد والاستعانة بالصبر والصلاة؛ فإن العبد إما أن يكون في نعمة فيشكر عليها، أو في نقمة فيصبر عليها. ابن كثير: 1/187.
السؤال: العبد لا يخلو من حالين؛ ما هما؟ وما الواجب عليه في كل منهما؟
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر وعمل:
https://altadabbur.com/#aya=2_152
#وقفة_تدبرية
٠
٠
Shumena Begum
تابع
قبل ١٧ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٥٣:٢
What this ayah reminds me of is the fact that we won’t always come to the prayer with eagerness as we would anticipate. Sometimes, we have to drag ourselves to get there whilst other times, we are forced to make sujood in dire need. But here, Allah (swt) reminds us that we need patience in our worship because it is not for the faint-hearted. Allah reminds us in the end of the ayah that He (swt) is with the Sabirin (The Patient Ones) - this is so...
عرض المزيد
٥
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Suleiman Hani
تابع
قبل ٢٠ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٥٣:٢
Patience With a Long Horizon
Allah does not describe patience as comfort, but as a path to His company, and that alone can steady a trembling heart. When emotions demand an immediate reaction, this verse trains leadership of the soul: endure with worship, choose values over impulse, and remember that the deepest strength is knowing you are not carrying the weight alone.
Learn more about this
#QuranicLeadership
quality here:
https://youtu.be/R1M...
عرض المزيد
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Ali Ali
تابع
قبل ٢١ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٥٣:٢
Bismillāh.
Although the way I pray Ṣalāh is nowhere near perfection — genuinely speaking — I have always heard people say: “There is no barakah in life without Ṣalāh.”
Even while believing that with all my heart, I once made a duʿā’: that Allah ﷻ would allow me to truly understand this reality, yet never test me by making me abandon a single prayer. Perhaps, I thought, if I understood it deeply, I would cherish every ṣalāh even more.
Recently,...
عرض المزيد
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Faheema Patel
تابع
قبل ٢٣ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٥٩:٦، ٤:٥٧، ١٥٣:٢، ١٣:٦٧-١٤
Often times we feel quite alone but the truth is we never are. There's not a thing that a living being does, think and feel within the Universe that Allah does not have knowledge of. He knows all the wrongs and rights that are done.
Allah repeatedly mentions in the Quran that He Knows, He Sees and He Hears it ALL. Allah is Aalimul Ghaib (knower of the Unseen), He is Sami ul Aleem (All Hearing and All Knowing).
"Whether you speak secretly or op...
عرض المزيد
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Sarah Shoaib
تابع
قبل ٣٢ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٥٣:٢
I was thinking about the benefits and blessings coming from my illness since so long.
Alhamdulillah !
Alhamdulillah !
Saying this deep from our heart eases our pain.
Countless blessings.
Lying on a bed having time to listen to Quran
Reading stories of the noble companions of our Prophet peace be upon him.
Listening to my old mother for hours.
Spending time with children .
Reading reflections from different scholars.
How can we thank Allah for ...
عرض المزيد
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Razia Zahra
تابع
قبل ٤٧ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٥٣:٢
In the Name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Especially Merciful,
Have you ever been in a position that you couldn’t find the words to say? You didn’t have the words even for yourself because no human can take away the pain that is in their or your heart.
But there is something which is such a comfort and it’s this ayah for me. It entails so much depthness and so much relief.
Allah gains no benefit from our worship,
He gains no benefit from o...
عرض المزيد
٢٢
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Asmau
تابع
قبل ٤٨ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٥٣:٢
Reciting this ayat alone is comforting even when you’re having the hardest of times. It feels like a hug telling you 'everything is going to be fine'. Whenever patience is said I’m sure everyone can remember one or two things they’ve had to be patient with. You might think nothing will work out in the moment you face a trial but, Allah himself saying he’s with the patient is so comforting. This is for everyone going through one thing or the other...
عرض المزيد
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