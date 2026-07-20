تسجيل الدخول
تسجيل الدخول
تسجيل الدخول
اختر اللغة
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
الأحزاب
٥٦
٥٦:٣٣
ان الله وملايكته يصلون على النبي يا ايها الذين امنوا صلوا عليه وسلموا تسليما ٥٦
إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ وَمَلَـٰٓئِكَتَهُۥ يُصَلُّونَ عَلَى ٱلنَّبِىِّ ۚ يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ صَلُّوا۟ عَلَيْهِ وَسَلِّمُوا۟ تَسْلِيمًا ٥٦
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
وَمَلَٰٓئِكَتَهُۥ
يُصَلُّونَ
عَلَى
ٱلنَّبِيِّۚ
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
صَلُّواْ
عَلَيۡهِ
وَسَلِّمُواْ
تَسۡلِيمًا
٥٦
إن الله تعالى يثني على النبي صلى الله عليه وسلم عند الملائكة المقربين، وملائكته يثنون على النبي ويدعون له، يا أيها الذين صدَّقوا الله ورسوله وعملوا بشرعه، صلُّوا على رسول الله، وسلِّموا تسليمًا، تحية وتعظيمًا له. وصفة الصلاة على النبي صلى الله عليه وسلم ثبتت في السنة على أنواع،
منها:
«اللهم صلِّ على محمد وعلى آل محمد، كما صليت على آل إبراهيم، إنك حميد مجيد، اللهم بارك على محمد وعلى آل محمد، كما باركت على آل إبراهيم، إنك حميد مجيد»
.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٧ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٥٦:٣٣
أخبر عباده بمنزلة عبده ونبيه عنده في الملأ الأعلى؛ بأنه يثني عليه عند الملائكة المقربين، وأن الملائكة تصلي عليه، ثم أمر تعالى أهل العالم السفلي بالصلاة والتسليم عليه؛ ليجتمع الثناء عليه من أهل العالمين: العلوي والسفلي جميعًا. ابن كثير:3/487.
السؤال: لماذا أمر الله بالصلاة والسلام على النبي -صلى الله عليه وسلم- بعد الإخبار بأن الله وملائكته يصلون عليه؟
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر...
عرض المزيد
٠
٠
Mostafa Abdelader
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٥٦:٣٣
لم يتمتع النبي محمدﷺ برؤيه والده ولا ليوم واحد ولا بمرافقه لوالدته طويلا !
و ينقل النبي فى حياته من بيت لبيت .. فتراه فى بيت جده ثم بيت عمه ..
وحياه المرء فى غير بيته قطعا لا راحة فيها ولا سكن .
لم يرزق النبي محمد ﷺ الاخ ولا الاخت و لا الاسرة والاستقرار الاول .. غير ان النبي العظيم كان يطوي قلبه على حب كبير لربه وعطاء كبير لكل مسلم ..
فكأن كل فرد رافقه هو اخيه .. و كأن كل مسلم يملك فى قلبه العظيم مكانا ..
وكأن ربنا فرغ قلبه من التعلق ببشر .. ليس...
عرض المزيد
٢
١
furqan Ahmed
تابع
قبل ١٠ أسابيع
·
المراجع
آية ٥٦:٣٣
What if the Prophet ﷺ replied to YOU?
The Prophet ﷺ said,
“No one sends greetings upon me but Allah returns my soul to me so that I may return his greetings.” (Sunan Abi Dawud)
Moreover:
The Prophet ﷺ said:
"Increase your supplications for blessings upon me on Friday, for they are presented to me." (Sunan Abi Dawud)
اللَّهُمَّ صَلِّ عَلَىٰ مُحَمَّدٍ وَسَلِّمْ
“O Allah, send Your blessings and peace upon Muhammad ﷺ.”
🌙 Every Salawat you rec...
عرض المزيد
٣٠
٣
Iraj Marjan
تابع
قبل ٤٠ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٥٦:٣٣، ١:٦٤
For a believer, Allah has granted such a dignified station that when he glorifies the Creator, he moves in harmony with all the creatures of the heavens and the earth — and when he glorifies the Beloved of the Creator, he moves in harmony with the Creator Himself.
سُبْحَانَ اللَّهِ وَبِحَمْدِهِ، عَدَدَ خَلْقِهِ، وَرِضَاءَ نَفْسِهِ، وَزِينَةَ عَرْشِهِ وَمِدَادَ كَلِمَاتِهِ
اللّٰهُمَّ صَلِّ أَفضَلَ صَلَوَاتِكَ علىٰ أَشرَفِ مَخلُوقَاتِكَ سَيِّدنَا ...
عرض المزيد
٧
٢
Hammad Fahim
تابع
قبل ٤٦ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٥٦:٣٣
✨NEW MONTHLY THEME ANNOUNCEMENT!✨
As we witness Rabi‘ al-Awwal, the month in which our beloved Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) was born, we invite you to reflect on the Qur’anic verses that commemorate him, verses that remind us of his noble character, his mission, and his closeness to Allah.
Here are some points for reflection:
-His selfless pursuit in fulfilling the mission of delivering Allah’s message.
-His deep awe and reverence in ...
عرض المزيد
٢٣
٣
A Siddiqui
تابع
السنة الماضية
·
المراجع
آية ٥٦:٣٣
I turn to the prescription in this verse when I'm disappointed in myself or have failed at something. Saying salawat upon the Prophet ﷺ brings me peace of mind during these times, Alhamdullilah- because how can anyone be a failure in the moment they are engaging in something that Allah does, and that the angels do as well? May Allah grant us eternal success.
What impact has saying salawat upon the Prophet ﷺ had on your life?
What verse or vers...
عرض المزيد
٣٤
١٠
UmAyoub
تابع
قبل ٤ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٥٦:٣٣
*Concern of this world: Worry and Distress
*Concern of hereafter: Sins
Both concerns are lifted by sending blessing on the prophet peace be upon Him
When the companion Ubai Ibn Ka’ab asked the Messenger what would happen if he dedicated all of his supplications towards sending blessings on the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ .
The Prophet replied 'Your needs will be satisfied and your sins will be forgiven'.
٠
٠
Rushana Roberts
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٥٦:٣٣
Asalaamu Alaykum
When I think about Islam and how grateful I should be and that Allah could replace me with someone far better. It's an honor to be Muslim. That when I stand before Allah, I should wear my best clothes, because I am standing before Al Malik, Al Khaliq, and Al-Bari five times a day. Secondly, I should show gratitude to the best creation. Nabi Muhammed Mustafa Salalaahu Alayhi Wasalam. He taught his companions how to pray how the ...
عرض المزيد
٥
٣
Sajid Bhutta
تابع
قبل ٦ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٥٦:٣٣
Oh beloved prophet, peace be upon you
You missed your brethren when you were here
And now your brethren wish to see your sight appear
I would've have lied if I said that I upheld my promise to be the Muslim you wanted me to be,
I would've have lied if I said the message didn't reach me
صلى الله عليه وسلم
With every verse , your memory comes before me
With every verse, I worry that it might end too soon
صلى الله عليه وسلم
I seek a brothe...
عرض المزيد
١٠
٠
Sajid Bhutta
تابع
قبل ٦ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٥٦:٣٣
Oh dear prophet, peace be upon you.
You have truly delivered the message to us.
It has reached us , but we haven't truly reached it yet.
Even though you are absent , your mention is not absent. Our lips are busy with salawaat upon you.
You are a manifestation of the mercy Allah swt has shown to us. We do not take anyone as a role model but you. We are all flawed beings trying to follow the perfect example you left for us.
You taught us ho...
عرض المزيد
٧
٠
استكشف مجتمع التدبر
الآية السابقة
الآية التالية