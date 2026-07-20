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الأحزاب
٣٥
٣٥:٣٣
ان المسلمين والمسلمات والمومنين والمومنات والقانتين والقانتات والصادقين والصادقات والصابرين والصابرات والخاشعين والخاشعات والمتصدقين والمتصدقات والصايمين والصايمات والحافظين فروجهم والحافظات والذاكرين الله كثيرا والذاكرات اعد الله لهم مغفرة واجرا عظيما ٣٥
إِنَّ ٱلْمُسْلِمِينَ وَٱلْمُسْلِمَـٰتِ وَٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ وَٱلْمُؤْمِنَـٰتِ وَٱلْقَـٰنِتِينَ وَٱلْقَـٰنِتَـٰتِ وَٱلصَّـٰدِقِينَ وَٱلصَّـٰدِقَـٰتِ وَٱلصَّـٰبِرِينَ وَٱلصَّـٰبِرَٰتِ وَٱلْخَـٰشِعِينَ وَٱلْخَـٰشِعَـٰتِ وَٱلْمُتَصَدِّقِينَ وَٱلْمُتَصَدِّقَـٰتِ وَٱلصَّـٰٓئِمِينَ وَٱلصَّـٰٓئِمَـٰتِ وَٱلْحَـٰفِظِينَ فُرُوجَهُمْ وَٱلْحَـٰفِظَـٰتِ وَٱلذَّٰكِرِينَ ٱللَّهَ كَثِيرًۭا وَٱلذَّٰكِرَٰتِ أَعَدَّ ٱللَّهُ لَهُم مَّغْفِرَةًۭ وَأَجْرًا عَظِيمًۭا ٣٥
إِنَّ
ٱلۡمُسۡلِمِينَ
وَٱلۡمُسۡلِمَٰتِ
وَٱلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ
وَٱلۡمُؤۡمِنَٰتِ
وَٱلۡقَٰنِتِينَ
وَٱلۡقَٰنِتَٰتِ
وَٱلصَّٰدِقِينَ
وَٱلصَّٰدِقَٰتِ
وَٱلصَّٰبِرِينَ
وَٱلصَّٰبِرَٰتِ
وَٱلۡخَٰشِعِينَ
وَٱلۡخَٰشِعَٰتِ
وَٱلۡمُتَصَدِّقِينَ
وَٱلۡمُتَصَدِّقَٰتِ
وَٱلصَّٰٓئِمِينَ
وَٱلصَّٰٓئِمَٰتِ
وَٱلۡحَٰفِظِينَ
فُرُوجَهُمۡ
وَٱلۡحَٰفِظَٰتِ
وَٱلذَّٰكِرِينَ
ٱللَّهَ
كَثِيرٗا
وَٱلذَّٰكِرَٰتِ
أَعَدَّ
ٱللَّهُ
لَهُم
مَّغۡفِرَةٗ
وَأَجۡرًا
عَظِيمٗا
٣٥
إن المنقادين لأوامر الله والمنقادات، والمصَدِّقين والمصدِّقات والمطيعين لله ورسوله والمطيعات، والصادقين في أقوالهم والصادقات، والصابرين عن الشهوات وعلى الطاعات وعلى المكاره والصابرات، والخائفين من الله والخائفات، والمتصدقين بالفرض والنَّفْل والمتصدقات، والصائمين في الفرض والنَّفْل والصائمات، والحافظين فروجهم عن الزنى ومقدماته، وعن كشف العورات والحافظات، والذاكرين الله كثيرًا بقلوبهم وألسنتهم والذاكرات، أعدَّ الله لهؤلاء مغفرة لذنوبهم وثوابًا عظيمًا، وهو الجنة.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٧ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٣٥:٣٣
لما كان الصوم من أكبر العون على كسر الشهوة... ناسب أن يذكر بعده (والحافظين فروجهم والحافظات). ابن كثير:3/469.
السؤال: لماذا ذكر حفظ الفروج بعد الصيام؟
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر وعمل:
https://altadabbur.com/#aya=33_35
#وقفة_تدبرية
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Zufisha Khaleel
تابع
قبل ١٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٣٥:٣٣
Bismillah...
Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh
I hope you all are in good health, and I am also well, Alhamdulillah!
Day: 22
Parah: 22
Surah Al-Ahzab — Ayat 35
Meaning of the Ayah:
Indeed, Muslim men and Muslim women, believing men and believing women, obedient men and obedient women, truthful men and truthful women, patient men and patient women, humble men and humble women, charitable men and charitable women, fasting men and fasting w...
عرض المزيد
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Momina Ahmad
تابع
قبل ٢٢ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٣٥:٣٣
While reading Surah Ahzab recently, I was drawn to this ayah, in which we are painted a picture of what us, as muslimun, should adhere to both in our outer disposition and— most importantly— in our inner character. Truthfulness, patience, humbleness are traits we exhibit to those around us, however it is also what we feel in our souls that counts— those things that are known only to our hearts and to Allah. Do we remember Allah when we are charit...
عرض المزيد
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MarCadgra Harper
تابع
السنة الماضية
·
المراجع
آية ٣٥:٣٣
This surah speaks to me, I feel like it's one of the most powerful in ayahs... I'm Christian, seventh day Adventist to be exact. But something calls me toward Islam.
١٧
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Parveen Ahmed
تابع
قبل ٤ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٣٥:٣٣
Bismillah
Although I love pious I feel scared in their presence as I feel ashamed that I can't do good deeds at their level.
Although I love ulamaa or learned righteous people I feel depressed to mingle with them as I can't contemplate at their level in understanding the words of Allah.
I don’t find comfortable sitting with the people who are lost in this world as my goals and their goals aren’t same.
What do people like me can do ?:(
Then t...
عرض المزيد
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UmAyoub
تابع
قبل ٤ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٣١:٣٣-٣٥
Most beautiful verses for every women who want to be like the wives of the prophet peace be upon him.
The women who were promised paradise and will be our leaders on day of judgement were majorly housewives.
They weren't activists, black-belts, Congress members, great teachers of Islam, influencers with thousands of followers, travel gurus, haafidhas or at fore fronts of wars.
Allah wants us to have 'Waqar'
*The word qarna in the original is ...
عرض المزيد
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استكشف مجتمع التدبر
الآية السابقة
الآية التالية