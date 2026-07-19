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Ar-Rum
57
30:57
فيوميذ لا ينفع الذين ظلموا معذرتهم ولا هم يستعتبون ٥٧
فَيَوْمَئِذٍۢ لَّا يَنفَعُ ٱلَّذِينَ ظَلَمُوا۟ مَعْذِرَتُهُمْ وَلَا هُمْ يُسْتَعْتَبُونَ ٥٧
فَيَوۡمَئِذٖ
لَّا
يَنفَعُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ظَلَمُواْ
مَعۡذِرَتُهُمۡ
وَلَا
هُمۡ
يُسۡتَعۡتَبُونَ
٥٧
So on that Day the wrongdoers’ excuses will not benefit them, nor will they be allowed to appease ˹their Lord˺.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Abdelrahman Badawy
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44 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 40:52, 39:75, 30:57
Just imagine the looks on the faces of evil oppressors when they see their victims on the Day of Judgment, wearing crowns and gems, surrounded by Angels, being treated like royalty.
Meanwhile the oppressor will be drowning in his own sweat, unable to stop shaking out of fear of his day in God's court.
In the future you won't have to imagine it.
You will see this scene with your own two eyes.
Justice is beautiful.
Justice will be establishe...
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