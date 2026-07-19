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Ar-Rum
55
30:55
ويوم تقوم الساعة يقسم المجرمون ما لبثوا غير ساعة كذالك كانوا يوفكون ٥٥
وَيَوْمَ تَقُومُ ٱلسَّاعَةُ يُقْسِمُ ٱلْمُجْرِمُونَ مَا لَبِثُوا۟ غَيْرَ سَاعَةٍۢ ۚ كَذَٰلِكَ كَانُوا۟ يُؤْفَكُونَ ٥٥
وَيَوۡمَ
تَقُومُ
ٱلسَّاعَةُ
يُقۡسِمُ
ٱلۡمُجۡرِمُونَ
مَا
لَبِثُواْ
غَيۡرَ
سَاعَةٖۚ
كَذَٰلِكَ
كَانُواْ
يُؤۡفَكُونَ
٥٥
And on the Day the Hour will arrive, the wicked will swear that they did not stay ˹in this world˺ more than an hour. In this way they were always deluded ˹in the world˺.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Mohannad Hakeem
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4 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 23:112-114, 30:55
Allah asks them the question in terms of YEARS: How many years did you spend on earth?
They will answer in DAYS: This is how short life will look like: 'A day or a part of a day!
In another Ayah: The criminals will reflect on their stay in the dunia in hours!!
SubhanaAllah, life is short! a year (2022) has gone!
Let's reflect on our short stay and pack our bags and be ready to leave
More on this in our
#QuranWeeklyDose
session:
https://www.y...
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