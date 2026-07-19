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Ar-Rum
52
30:52
فانك لا تسمع الموتى ولا تسمع الصم الدعاء اذا ولوا مدبرين ٥٢
فَإِنَّكَ لَا تُسْمِعُ ٱلْمَوْتَىٰ وَلَا تُسْمِعُ ٱلصُّمَّ ٱلدُّعَآءَ إِذَا وَلَّوْا۟ مُدْبِرِينَ ٥٢
فَإِنَّكَ
لَا
تُسۡمِعُ
ٱلۡمَوۡتَىٰ
وَلَا
تُسۡمِعُ
ٱلصُّمَّ
ٱلدُّعَآءَ
إِذَا
وَلَّوۡاْ
مُدۡبِرِينَ
٥٢
So you ˹O Prophet˺ certainly cannot make the dead hear ˹the truth˺. Nor can you make the deaf hear the call when they turn their backs and walk away.
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