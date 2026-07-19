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Ar-Rum
47
30:47
ولقد ارسلنا من قبلك رسلا الى قومهم فجاءوهم بالبينات فانتقمنا من الذين اجرموا وكان حقا علينا نصر المومنين ٤٧
وَلَقَدْ أَرْسَلْنَا مِن قَبْلِكَ رُسُلًا إِلَىٰ قَوْمِهِمْ فَجَآءُوهُم بِٱلْبَيِّنَـٰتِ فَٱنتَقَمْنَا مِنَ ٱلَّذِينَ أَجْرَمُوا۟ ۖ وَكَانَ حَقًّا عَلَيْنَا نَصْرُ ٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ ٤٧
وَلَقَدۡ
أَرۡسَلۡنَا
مِن
قَبۡلِكَ
رُسُلًا
إِلَىٰ
قَوۡمِهِمۡ
فَجَآءُوهُم
بِٱلۡبَيِّنَٰتِ
فَٱنتَقَمۡنَا
مِنَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
أَجۡرَمُواْۖ
وَكَانَ
حَقًّا
عَلَيۡنَا
نَصۡرُ
ٱلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ
٤٧
Indeed, We sent before you ˹O Prophet˺ messengers, each to their own people, and they came to them with clear proofs. Then We inflicted punishment upon those who persisted in wickedness. For it is Our duty to help the believers.
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