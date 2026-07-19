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Ar-Rum
42
30:42
قل سيروا في الارض فانظروا كيف كان عاقبة الذين من قبل كان اكثرهم مشركين ٤٢
قُلْ سِيرُوا۟ فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ فَٱنظُرُوا۟ كَيْفَ كَانَ عَـٰقِبَةُ ٱلَّذِينَ مِن قَبْلُ ۚ كَانَ أَكْثَرُهُم مُّشْرِكِينَ ٤٢
قُلۡ
سِيرُواْ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
فَٱنظُرُواْ
كَيۡفَ
كَانَ
عَٰقِبَةُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
مِن
قَبۡلُۚ
كَانَ
أَكۡثَرُهُم
مُّشۡرِكِينَ
٤٢
Say, ˹O Prophet,˺ “Travel throughout the land and see what was the end of those ˹destroyed˺ before ˹you˺—most of them were polytheists.”
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