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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Ar-Ra'd Ayah 38
Ar-Ra'd
38
13:38
ولقد ارسلنا رسلا من قبلك وجعلنا لهم ازواجا وذرية وما كان لرسول ان ياتي باية الا باذن الله لكل اجل كتاب ٣٨
وَلَقَدْ أَرْسَلْنَا رُسُلًۭا مِّن قَبْلِكَ وَجَعَلْنَا لَهُمْ أَزْوَٰجًۭا وَذُرِّيَّةًۭ ۚ وَمَا كَانَ لِرَسُولٍ أَن يَأْتِىَ بِـَٔايَةٍ إِلَّا بِإِذْنِ ٱللَّهِ ۗ لِكُلِّ أَجَلٍۢ كِتَابٌۭ ٣٨
وَلَقَدۡ
ﲍ
أَرۡسَلۡنَا
ﲎ
رُسُلٗا
ﲏ
مِّن
ﲐ
قَبۡلِكَ
ﲑ
وَجَعَلۡنَا
ﲒ
لَهُمۡ
ﲓ
أَزۡوَٰجٗا
ﲔ
وَذُرِّيَّةٗۚ
ﲕﲖ
وَمَا
ﲗ
كَانَ
ﲘ
لِرَسُولٍ
ﲙ
أَن
ﲚ
يَأۡتِيَ
ﲛ
بِـَٔايَةٍ
ﲜ
إِلَّا
ﲝ
بِإِذۡنِ
ﲞ
ٱللَّهِۗ
ﲟﲠ
لِكُلِّ
ﲡ
أَجَلٖ
ﲢ
كِتَابٞ
ﲣ
٣٨
ﲤ
We have certainly sent messengers before you ˹O Prophet˺ and blessed them with wives and offspring. It was not for any messenger to bring a sign without Allah’s permission. Every destined matter has a ˹set˺ time.
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Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.