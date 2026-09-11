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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Ar-Ra'd Ayah 37
Ar-Ra'd
37
13:37
وكذالك انزلناه حكما عربيا ولين اتبعت اهواءهم بعد ما جاءك من العلم ما لك من الله من ولي ولا واق ٣٧
وَكَذَٰلِكَ أَنزَلْنَـٰهُ حُكْمًا عَرَبِيًّۭا ۚ وَلَئِنِ ٱتَّبَعْتَ أَهْوَآءَهُم بَعْدَ مَا جَآءَكَ مِنَ ٱلْعِلْمِ مَا لَكَ مِنَ ٱللَّهِ مِن وَلِىٍّۢ وَلَا وَاقٍۢ ٣٧
وَكَذَٰلِكَ
ﱷ
أَنزَلۡنَٰهُ
ﱸ
حُكۡمًا
ﱹ
عَرَبِيّٗاۚ
ﱺﱻ
وَلَئِنِ
ﱼ
ٱتَّبَعۡتَ
ﱽ
أَهۡوَآءَهُم
ﱾ
بَعۡدَ مَا
ﱿﲀ
جَآءَكَ
ﲁ
مِنَ
ﲂ
ٱلۡعِلۡمِ
ﲃ
مَا
ﲄ
لَكَ
ﲅ
مِنَ
ﲆ
ٱللَّهِ
ﲇ
مِن
ﲈ
وَلِيّٖ
ﲉ
وَلَا
ﲊ
وَاقٖ
ﲋ
٣٧
ﲌ
And so We have revealed it as an authority in Arabic. And if you were to follow their desires after ˹all˺ the knowledge that has come to you, there would be none to protect or shield you from Allah.
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Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.