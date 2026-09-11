God created man; He provided the best world for him to live in; at all times He looks after him. All these things bind a man with his Creator and Lord by a natural bond. This bond demands that man should not become arrogant but should accept the realities and bow down before God. Man’s life in this world is marked by different types of relationships and connections. It is a requirement of man’s subordination to God that he should develop relations with those liked by God and he should cut off relations as commanded by God. His realization of God’s Majesty should be so intense that he bows down before Him: a regular form of this obedience is prayer (salat). And he should give to others from his assets as God has given to him from His assets. If he is badly treated by somebody, he should for his part respond with good treatment in order that in the Hereafter God should overlook his evil side and treat him with Grace and Mercy. All this requires constant patience. It calls for the believer to hold out against the inducement of the self, to be steadfast in the face of loss of benefit, and to stand up to the pressure of his surroundings. For the sake of paradise the believer has to exercise patience in all such cases. Patience is the price of paradise. Nobody can attain eternal paradise without paying the price of patience.